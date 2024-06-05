Perthshire 100th birthday girl thanks Scotland for having her as she celebrates big day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire 100th birthday girl thanks Scotland for having her as she celebrates big day

Hilda Stewart came to Methven as a war bride and says she'll always be grateful for the welcome she was shown

By Morag Lindsay
Hilda Stewart blowing out candles on birthday cake surrounded by family members
Hilda Stewart celebrated her 100th birthday at Louisebrae care home in Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Perthshire gran celebrated her 100th birthday with three cakes – and an invitation to party guests to join her again when she’s 101.

Hilda Stewart was the centre of attention at Louisebrae care home in Perth on Tuesday.

The mum-of-five arrived in Methven as a war bride, and threw herself into the life of the village.

Her cakes were baked by students at UHI Perth – formerly Perth College – where she worked in the stores for many years.

And among all the gifts and good wishes, she most wanted to express gratitude for her long and happy life.

Hilda Stewart holding microphone with birthday cake and 100th birthday telegram from the King on table in front of her.
Birthday girl Hilda Stewart makes a speech alongside grandaughter Paula Nicoll and daughter Susan Morris. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

“I would like to thank all the Scottish people who I have met in my time here,” she told The Courier.

“They have been very kind and have always made me feel very welcome.”

Dodging bombs and dreaming of silk stockings

London-born Hilda was her parents’ “lucky baby”. Her dad landed a job as an engineer at Battersea Power Station on the day she arrived in 1924.

With four sisters and a brother, a choirboy at Westminster Abbey, the family were hardworking but happy.

“I had the best dad in the world,” she said.

“Life was different then. We made our own clothes, cut our own hair, we had to do everything for ourselves.”

Hilda was just a teenager when war broke out. She stayed in London all through the blitz, working as a bus conductress.

Hilda Stewart in purple t shirt and tiara speaking to another older lady during her 100th birthday party
Hilda Stewart with friend Margaret Montgomery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I was called up,” she said.

“The men were away in the war, so the women did their jobs until they came home.”

It was an exhilarating and often frightening time.

“We had to stop the buses when the bombs fell,” Hilda recalled.

“There were lots of Americans in London. They always had chocolates and silk stockings.”

In the end though, it was a Scotsman who won her heart.

Love opened a new chapter in Perthshire

Douglas Stewart was a petty officer in the Navy, who was billeted in London during the war.

Love struck in the most unlikely of places when he and a friend took shelter from a thunderstorm in a cafe under Putney Bridge at the same time as Hilda and her friend.

Hilda Stewart in sash and tiara surrounded by people at her birthday party, with cake and telegram from King on table in front of her.
Hilda Stewart with friends and family members. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The pals became a firm foursome from that day on. And for Hilda and Douglas friendship quickly turned to love and marriage.

Eldest daughter Susan was just six months-old when Hilda arrived in Methven as a young mum soon after the war.

It meant adjusting to a different way of life, joining the other local women at the berries and the tatties.

But Hilda got stuck in and she and Douglas went on to raise two daughters and three sons in the village.

She stayed active after she retired at 65. She and her friend Kate McIntosh were regulars at the bingo in Dundee, driving through three times a week to play.

Older lady in party hat clapping along to music
Patricia Cowie enjoying the entertainment during Hilda Stewart’s 100th birthday party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Douglas died in 1988. But Hilda continued to live at home in Methven until two years ago, when she moved to Louisebrae care home in Perth.

At 100, she is still one of the most sprightly residents in the Tulloch home.

She is a dab hand on her iPad and iPhone, says daughter Susan Morris.

And she loves to keep up with the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, some of whom were there for her party.

“I think a lot of her strength comes from what she went through during the war,” said Susan.

“She just always got on with things.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Kinross road B9097 near Loch Leven.
Kinross road closed after one-car crash near Loch Leven
Robert isdale
Dame Ann Gloag's gardener sentenced for attack on ex-wife at Kinfauns Castle home
ABC Nursery exterior
Flood-hit Perth nursery will lose council contract if improvements aren't made
Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Tom Cruise have all been linked to Tayside and Fife.
8 rumours involving A-list celebrities in Tayside and Fife
Mark Smullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth knifeman jailed for violent attack on rival's flat
Three part image, showing Taylor Swift on stage, Little Liues green velvet dress and Little Lies founder Jade Robertson.
Perthshire Taylor Swift designer thanks star as Eras Tour fans snap up THAT green…
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Did Perth leisure bosses ignore consultation advice before closure of Bell's Sports Centre?
Emma Dunphy appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted careless driving on Crieff Road, Perth
Motorists 'extraordinarily lucky' when driver caused four-car smash on busy Perth road
Moray Anderson
Perth money launderer allowed to ditch unpaid work order – because other offenders were…
Alyssa MacDonald smiling with her little sister by her side
Perth schoolgirl with 34 stitches after dog attack thanks strangers who came to her…
6

Conversation