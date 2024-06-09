Best pictures as Perth Races celebrates 25 years of Gold Cup

A bumper crowd celebrated 25 years of the Perth Gold Cup on Sunday.

Fans savoured a packed card of seven races, including the £34,000 Perth Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

In addition to the racing, visitors were treated to the spectacle of a specially commissioned gold horse, unveiled in memory of the late Sam Morshead.

As Perth Racecourse manager, it was Sam who brought the Gold Cup back to the city in 2000.

The model has been christened Athair (pronounced ah-hair), which means Sam in Gaelic.

Another legend was also celebrated on Sunday when former St Johnstone star Murray Davidson was interviewed in the winner’s enclosure.

He reflected on his career including his role in Saints’ history-making double cup winning team, as well as looking ahead to this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Here are some of the best photos from our photographer Steven MacDougall from the day.