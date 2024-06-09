Best pictures as Perth Races celebrates 25 years of Gold Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as Perth Races celebrates 25 years of Gold Cup

Race goers enjoyed a feast of entertainment and a special nod to the man who brought the Gold Cup back to Perth

By Morag Lindsay & heatherfowlie
Perth Gold Cup race day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth Gold Cup race day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A bumper crowd celebrated 25 years of the Perth Gold Cup on Sunday.

Fans savoured a packed card of seven races, including the £34,000 Perth Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

In addition to the racing, visitors were treated to the spectacle of a specially commissioned gold horse, unveiled in memory of the late Sam Morshead.

As Perth Racecourse manager, it was Sam who brought the Gold Cup back to the city in 2000.

The model has been christened Athair (pronounced ah-hair), which means Sam in Gaelic.

Another legend was also celebrated on Sunday when former St Johnstone star Murray Davidson was interviewed in the winner’s enclosure.

He reflected on his career including his role in Saints’ history-making double cup winning team, as well as looking ahead to this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Here are some of the best photos from our photographer Steven MacDougall from the day.

Rachel Bernard, Nikki Peachey and Kiki, all from Aberdeen.
Crowds during the 2:32 race at Perth Racecourse today.
Action shots from the 2:32 race at Perth Racecourse.
Dundee FC superfan Paul Cooper with Joanna Duthie and in the middle is Georgie, aged 7, from Aberdeen.
Sheilagh McLean and Diane Duncan – pals for 50 years, from Buckie visiting the races at Perth.
Sarah McKenzie, Megan Harrison and Abby Pollock who are all studying primary school teaching at University of Dundee, at the race today.
Any bets please!
Trying to get a better view of the course.
Action from the first race – 1:27 at Perth Racecourse.
Crowds in the grandstand.
More action from the first race as they gallop around the course.
Day out from Admiral Bar in Dundee. Lots of unique outfits here!
Lesley Keen from Admiral Bar in Dundee.
Crowds moved around the grounds watching, betting and topping up their cups!
A group of friends from Turriff suited and booted for the event today.
Stuart Gebbie from Broxburn paid a visit to the race course sporting a suit and fancy hat!
Race parade of the horses prior to the race.
Hundreds of people attended this popular event.
Lucinda Russell trained ‘Bishop Hill’ prior to the first race.
Nick Findlay and Lisa Findlay with their children Eve, aged 8 and Ben, aged 6, all from Perth.
The crowds queued up for food and drink.
A girl group of friends from Turriff, attended the races today!
Crowds watch the silver cup race.
Sarah Howie, Rachel Millar, Chloe Donald, Bethany Devany, Natasha Collins and Olivia Christie, all friends from Dundee.
The Gold Cup race at Perth Racecourse in action!
Racing to the finish!
Looks like it will be a close one!
Onlookers watch the participants in the Gold Cup race.
Gold Cup winner Sean Bowen after the race!
Gold Cup presentation, left to right, Viscount of Stormont, William Murray presenting to family, Mickey Bowen trainer, Peter Bowen, owner and Sean Bowen jockey.

