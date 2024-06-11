Blairgowrie and Rattray remembers pandemic with launch of new art trail

The people of Blairgowrie and Rattray have shared their memories of the Covid pandemic for a new art trail.

Locals worked with artist Helen O’Brien to make bronze sculptures and plaques representing their experiences of the time.

Their creations have now been installed at locations around Blairgowrie and Rattray.

They include a slice of wedding cake to symbolise the marriages postponed due to lockdown rules.

It’s hoped people will come across them during their travels and reflect on what they and the wider community lived through during the pandemic.

Helen said it had been a privilege to help the people of Blairgowrie and Rattray tell their stories.

“It has been a really lovely project,” she said.

“I feel very privileged to have worked with all these amazing groups and individuals, and everyone has been so open in sharing their stories from that time.”

Blairgowrie and Rattray one of five Remembering Together projects in Perthshire

The Blairgowrie and Rattray trail is part of the Scotland-wide Remembering Together project.

It was officially launched at the weekend.

Helen worked with around 100 locals from eight different groups.

She said participants were encouraged to come up with an object that reflects their pandemic experience.

For some people that meant body parts – an open heart, or an ear to represent the importance of being listened to.

One contributor designed a wedding cake because their daughter’s wedding had to be re-arranged three times during lockdown.

The bronzes were cast by the Mobile Foundry on-site in Blairgowrie.

They are now in place at locations around the town, including the the riverside walk in Sir William Macpherson Park, as well as at Wellmeadow bus station, Coronation Corner and Rattray Primary School.

The next step will be a map and QR codes, so people can follow the trail.

“They’re tiny and quite subtle – they’re not in your face,” said Helen.

“We’re hoping people will come across them, and stop and take time to reflect on their own memories.”

Remembering Together is a national project which seeks to give each of Scotland’s 32 local authorities their own way to remember and mark their experiences of the pandemic.

The Perth and Kinross project also includes Perth city, Kinross, Strathearn and Highland Perthshire.