Blairgowrie and Rattray remembers pandemic with launch of new art trail

Each of the tiny bronze sculptures recalls the Covid experience of a Blairgowrie and Rattray local

By Morag Lindsay
Small boy punching air as red ribbon flies above him
Celebrations in Blairgowrie and Rattray as the ribbon is cut and the Remembering Together trail is officially opened. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The people of Blairgowrie and Rattray have shared their memories of the Covid pandemic for a new art trail.

Locals worked with artist Helen O’Brien to make bronze sculptures and plaques representing their experiences of the time.

Their creations have now been installed at locations around Blairgowrie and Rattray.

They include a slice of wedding cake to symbolise the marriages postponed due to lockdown rules.

It’s hoped people will come across them during their travels and reflect on what they and the wider community lived through during the pandemic.

Tiny bronze sculpture of a bat extending its wings
Some of the Blairgowrie and Rattray Remembering Together sculptures. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
People looking at small sculptures through foliage on a wall in Blairgowrie
Visitors remembering together as the Blairgowrie and Rattray trail is launched. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Helen said it had been a privilege to help the people of Blairgowrie and Rattray tell their stories.

“It has been a really lovely project,” she said.

“I feel very privileged to have worked with all these amazing groups and individuals, and everyone has been so open in sharing their stories from that time.”

Blairgowrie and Rattray one of five Remembering Together projects in Perthshire

The Blairgowrie and Rattray trail is part of the Scotland-wide Remembering Together project.

It was officially launched at the weekend.

The artist Helen O'Brien with a group of locals in Blairgowrie
Helen, second from left, with locals at the launch of the Blairgowre and Rattray Remembering Together trail. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Helen worked with around 100 locals from eight different groups.

She said participants were encouraged to come up with an object that reflects their pandemic experience.

For some people that meant body parts – an open heart, or an ear to represent the importance of being listened to.

Hands holding bronze leaf sculpture
A bronze leaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

One contributor designed a wedding cake because their daughter’s wedding had to be re-arranged three times during lockdown.

The bronzes were cast by the Mobile Foundry on-site in Blairgowrie.

They are now in place at locations around the town, including the the riverside walk in Sir William Macpherson Park, as well as at Wellmeadow bus station, Coronation Corner and Rattray Primary School.

Young boy putting his hand up to touch bronze plaque on wall
The trail will appeal to people of all ages. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The next step will be a map and QR codes, so people can follow the trail.

“They’re tiny and quite subtle – they’re not in your face,” said Helen.

“We’re hoping people will come across them, and stop and take time to reflect on their own memories.”

Remembering Together is a national project which seeks to give each of Scotland’s 32 local authorities their own way to remember and mark their experiences of the pandemic.

The Perth and Kinross project also includes Perth city, Kinross, Strathearn and Highland Perthshire.

