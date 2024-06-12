Perth Museum welcomes 83,000 visitors in first 10 weeks

The new Perth Museum welcomed it 83,000th visitor this week.

That’s twice as many people as council chiefs had expected by this point.

And it coincides with a rise in visitors to other attractions in the city, such as Perth Art Gallery and St John’s Kirk.

Culture Perth and Kinross boss Helen Smout said the success was “something everybody in Perth should be really proud of, because we have done something special”.

The Perth Museum visitor numbers emerged in an update to the council’s scrutiny and performance committee on Wednesday.

A report to councillors stated there had been 76,000 visits since the £27 million attraction opened on March 30.

However, Ms Smout said the number had risen further since it was written, and the true figure as of Tuesday night was more than 83,000.

There have been 27,000 visits to the Stone of Destiny.

Five thousand people have paid to see the Unicorn exhibition.

And one in four visitors has also used the Stone cafe inside the museum.

Perth Museum visitor numbers follow worldwide coverage

The report says there has been a 31% increase in footfall to Perth Art Gallery, compared to the same period last year.

Ms Smout told councillors the museum’s neighbour, St John’s Kirk, has also recorded a 132% increase in visitors.

She said it would take around a year for bosses “to see what normal looks like”.

But she said the opening of Perth Museum had generated news coverage across the UK and overseas.

It has welcomed journalists from countries like Germany, Spain, Austria and North America.

And visitors are also travelling long distances to see inside.

“We were literally in every single local newspaper across England and Wales,” she said.

“I was speaking to a couple who came here from Swindon because they wanted to see what all the fuss was about.

“And now they want to come back and move here because they just love the city.”

Are other businesses seeing the benefits?

Ms Smout was quizzed on the impact of the cafe on surrounding businesses.

There was some anger before the museum opened when it emerged that it would feature a cafe.

Critics said this was unfair competition for neighbouring restaurants, which had put up with years of disruption during renovations to the former City Hall.

Eyebrows were also raised when Perth and Kinross Council awarded the museum cafe £230,000 towards start-up and running costs the month before it opened.

Ms Smout said it was too early to say how it had affected businesses elsewhere.

“Certainly footfall in the city centre has increased,” she said.

“And we know, anecdotally, that a number of businesses have said they have seen more people through their doors.

“It will change over time,” she added.

“But around 23% of visitors to the museum are passing through our cafe, which means over 75% are going somewhere else to have a drink, or to wander around the city.”