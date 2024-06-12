Perth Museum welcomes 83,000 visitors in first 10 weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Museum welcomes 83,000 visitors in first 10 weeks

Perth Museum bosses say that's twice as many people as they'd expected by now.

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Museum exterior
Perth Museum visitor numbers are exceeding expectations. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The new Perth Museum welcomed it 83,000th visitor this week.

That’s twice as many people as council chiefs had expected by this point.

And it coincides with a rise in visitors to other attractions in the city, such as Perth Art Gallery and St John’s Kirk.

Culture Perth and Kinross boss Helen Smout said the success was “something everybody in Perth should be really proud of, because we have done something special”.

Perth Museum interior showing stone of destiny experience in centre
Perth Museum is the new home of the Stone of Destiny. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Perth Museum visitor numbers emerged in an update to the council’s scrutiny and performance committee on Wednesday.

A report to councillors stated there had been 76,000 visits since the £27 million attraction opened on March 30.

However, Ms Smout said the number had risen further since it was written, and the true figure as of Tuesday night was more than 83,000.

There have been 27,000 visits to the Stone of Destiny.

Five thousand people have paid to see the Unicorn exhibition.

Unicorn exhibits
The Unicorn exhibition has also been a hit, say museum bosses. Image: VisitScotland.

And one in four visitors has also used the Stone cafe inside the museum.

Perth Museum visitor numbers follow worldwide coverage

The report says there has been a 31% increase in footfall to Perth Art Gallery, compared to the same period last year.

Ms Smout told councillors the museum’s neighbour, St John’s Kirk, has also recorded a 132% increase in visitors.

She said it would take around a year for bosses “to see what normal looks like”.

But she said the opening of Perth Museum had generated news coverage across the UK and overseas.

Helen Smout leaning against a wall.
Culture PK’s Helen Smout briefed councillors on the Perth Museum visitor numbers.

It has welcomed journalists from countries like Germany, Spain, Austria and North America.

And visitors are also travelling long distances to see inside.

“We were literally in every single local newspaper across England and Wales,” she said.

“I was speaking to a couple who came here from Swindon because they wanted to see what all the fuss was about.

“And now they want to come back and move here because they just love the city.”

Are other businesses seeing the benefits?

Ms Smout was quizzed on the impact of the cafe on surrounding businesses.

Perth museum cafe with visitors seated at tables
Stone Cafe inside Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There was some anger before the museum opened when it emerged that it would feature a cafe.

Critics said this was unfair competition for neighbouring restaurants, which had put up with years of disruption during renovations to the former City Hall.

Eyebrows were also raised when Perth and Kinross Council awarded the museum cafe £230,000 towards start-up and running costs the month before it opened.

Ms Smout said it was too early to say how it had affected businesses elsewhere.

People at pavement tables at restaurants next to Perth Museum
Businesses in Perth’s cafe quarter are also hoping to see a rise in visitor numbers now the museum has opened. Image: DC Thomson.

“Certainly footfall in the city centre has increased,” she said.

“And we know, anecdotally, that a number of businesses have said they have seen more people through their doors.

“It will change over time,” she added.

“But around 23% of visitors to the museum are passing through our cafe, which means over 75% are going somewhere else to have a drink, or to wander around the city.”

