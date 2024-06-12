Phone firms locked in Perthshire planning dispute over bid for 20-metre mast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Phone firms locked in Perthshire planning dispute over bid for 20-metre mast

Perth and Kinross Council claims the structure could ruin the "sense of awe and sanctuary" in the countryside.

By Andrew Robson
Plans have been lodged for the phone mast in rural Perthshire to improve phone coverage, Image: Shutterstock/Google Maps
Plans have been lodged for the phone mast in rural Perthshire to improve phone coverage, Image: Shutterstock/Google Maps

The UK’s leading phone firms are locked in a planning dispute with Perth and Kinross Council over plans to boost phone coverage.

The local authority rejected plans for a 4G mast in a rural part of the region after concerns it would ruin the “sense of awe and sanctuary”.

Plans were lodged to build the 20-metre mast on elevated rural land to the north-west of Loch Rannoch as part of the £1 billion Shared Rural Network Total Not Spot (SRN TSN) scheme.

The project, funded by the UK Government and the four main mobile network operators, aims to bring 4G coverage to remote areas with no existing coverage.

The masts are the shared responsibility of operators EE, Three, Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone.

Fears rural Perthshire phone mast would ruin ‘sense of awe’

The council said the mast would “weaken the sense of awe, remoteness and sanctuary” in the area.

It also claimed the mast would create an “incongruous, eye-catching, man-made feature which would be visible for around five kilometres within an upland valley”.

However, Cornerstone – which submitted the plans and is responsible for Vodafone’s quota of masts – has launched an appeal to the Scottish Government in a bid to overturn the decision.

The company claims the council has “overestimated the impacts” the mast would have on the area.

It also argues any physical impact on the area is “outweighed by the benefits provided by the connectivity provided”.

Drawings of the proposed phone mast in Perthshire
Drawings of the proposed phone mast. Image: Cornerstone

Cornerstone also points to the safety benefits of increasing 4G coverage in rural areas – highlighted by the SRN.

An appeal document states: “These new masts will improve the safety of people visiting the area and undertaking activities such as hillwalking, skiing, cycling and mountaineering.

“They will enable 999 calls over 4G for the first time in those areas, reducing reliance on expensive alternatives such as private radio systems and satellite phones.”

Members of the public can make representations on the appeal until July 3.

It comes as a phone giant EE is refusing to give up its fight for a 20m 5G mast in Monifieth.

