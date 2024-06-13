Six cars clamped at Scone park and ride over unpaid parking fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six cars clamped at Scone park and ride over unpaid parking fines

"It's the sort of thing you might expect in a privately run car park but not a council-run facility."

By Neil Henderson
Six cars in a row all clamped.
Six cars have been clamped at Scone park and ride. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Six cars at a Perthshire park and ride have been clamped over unpaid parking fines.

Perth and Kinross Council has clamped the row of cars at Scone park and ride.

It has not been confirmed if the cars were already parked at the site on the A94 when they were clamped, or if they were towed there by the local authority.

Several of the cars also have multiple yellow parking tickets stuck to their windows.

Scone Park And Ride.
Scone park and ride. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Numerous tickets on the windscreen of one car.
Numerous tickets on the windscreen of one car. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One driver said he was shocked to see so many cars sitting clamped in the same place.

He said: “I pulled into Scone park and ride on Wednesday afternoon and instantly noticed a number of cars that had been clamped.

“It’s the sort of thing you might expect in a privately run car park but not a council-run facility.

“I was quite shocked.

“I did think of looking to use somewhere else, especially when I spotted six cars all together clamped.”

One of the clamped vehicles.
One of the clamped vehicles. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cars have been clamped for unpaid parking fines.
Cars have been clamped for unpaid parking fines. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council says the park and ride is still in use

A spokesperson said: “The cars in question at the Scone park and ride facility have been clamped due to outstanding unpaid parking fines and until the cars are made road-legal again.

“There is no impact on people who wish to use the car park.”

