Six cars clamped at Scone park and ride over unpaid parking fines

Six cars at a Perthshire park and ride have been clamped over unpaid parking fines.

Perth and Kinross Council has clamped the row of cars at Scone park and ride.

It has not been confirmed if the cars were already parked at the site on the A94 when they were clamped, or if they were towed there by the local authority.

Several of the cars also have multiple yellow parking tickets stuck to their windows.

One driver said he was shocked to see so many cars sitting clamped in the same place.

He said: “I pulled into Scone park and ride on Wednesday afternoon and instantly noticed a number of cars that had been clamped.

“It’s the sort of thing you might expect in a privately run car park but not a council-run facility.

“I was quite shocked.

“I did think of looking to use somewhere else, especially when I spotted six cars all together clamped.”

Perth and Kinross Council says the park and ride is still in use

A spokesperson said: “The cars in question at the Scone park and ride facility have been clamped due to outstanding unpaid parking fines and until the cars are made road-legal again.

“There is no impact on people who wish to use the car park.”