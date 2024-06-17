Perth dog attack family’s fears as council confirms it has only ONE dog warden for whole region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth dog attack family’s fears as council confirms it has only ONE dog warden for whole region

Alyssa MacDonald's gran has been unable to speak to a dog warden about the incident that left the schoolgirl with 34 facial stitches.

By Morag Lindsay
Lesley Brown with Alyssa MacDonald. Alyssa has scars on her face
Lesley Brown has been trying to speak to a dog warden after her granddaughter Alyssa MacDonald, 9, was injured. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The gran of a schoolgirl who was left badly scarred in a playpark dog attack says she fears for other families after council bosses confirmed there is only one dog warden serving the whole of Perth and Kinross.

Alyssa MacDonald needed 34 stitches to her face after an incident in the Tulloch area of Perth.

The brave nine-year-old had been trying to protect her younger friend from a large dog.

A group of older boys dragged the animal off her, then formed a circle round her to keep her safe.

Her grandmother Lesley Brown says she has been trying to discuss the outcome with a dog warden, so she can reassure Alyssa it’s safe to go back outside.

Alyssa MacDonald with scarred face, seated next to her three year-old sister Julie in a garden
Alyssa and her sister Julie Don. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But she says she has been told there is just a single warden for the whole of the county – and that the individual responsible is not currently available.

The Courier put Lesley’s concerns to Perth and Kinross Council.

A spokesman responded: “We currently only have one dog control officer and their work is supported by animal welfare officers when necessary.”

Perth and Kinross Council covers an area of 5,300sq km and 151,000 people.

Lesley says one warden is not sufficient if the authority wants to take public safety seriously.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed there’s just one dog warden. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“They should be preventing things like this from happening, not just referring  them to the police when something goes wrong” she said.

“It’s bad enough just having one person to cover the whole area. But what happens when they’re off sick or on holiday?

“Does that mean there’s no one?”

Concerns over another Perth dog

Lesley said she wanted to discuss what happened to Alyssa – and to raise concerns about another dog in the neighbourhood.

And she insists she is not trying to demonise any breeds in particular.

Lesley Brown seated in a garden with serious expression
Lesley says one dog warden is not enough for the whole of Perth and Kinross. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She has three dogs, including an XL Bully, at her home in Kinross, and says decent owners will be grateful for advice.

“We are very much aware of the responsibility you have when you own these kinds of dogs,” she said.

“So it really annoys me when I hear of people who don’t.”

Tulloch Primary School pupil Alyssa is recovering from her ordeal at the end of May.

Her mum Tanisha, 26, was also injured when she hauled the animal away from her other daughter, Julie, 3.

Ninewells Hospital exterior
Alyssa needed surgery at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Alyssa was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for surgery to three deep wounds on her face.

Police later confirmed officers were called to a report of a dog attacking two girls in the Tulloch Park area of Perth on May 31.

They said the dog had been removed to kennels and a 63-year-old man would be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with dangerous dog offences.

A £500 GoFundMe to treat Alyssa and her little friend to a day out was launched after the incident. It has so far raised £800.

