Perth entrepreneur inspired by mum’s cancer battle to open city centre shop selling wigs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth entrepreneur inspired by mum’s cancer battle to open city centre shop selling wigs

Funmi Lawal's mum lost her hair as she fought ovarian cancer.

By Stephen Eighteen
Funmi Lawal outside Eternal Wigs in Atholl Street, Perth
Funmi Lawal outside Eternal Wigs in Atholl Street. Image: Funmi Lawal

A Perth entrepreneur says she was inspired by her mum’s battle with cancer to open a shop selling wigs in the city centre.

Funmi Lawal has opened Eternal Wigs at 32 Atholl Street – a unit previously occupied by a tattooist.

The 38-year-old, who has worn wigs for many years due to having scalp psoriasis, began selling them online two years ago.

This was due to her mother Yemisi Daodu, 64, losing her hair as she fought ovarian cancer – of which she is now in the clear.

Cancer and scalp psoriasis inspire Perth woman to open city centre shop

“It came about when my mum had cancer a couple of years back,” Funmi said.

“She was losing her hair and wanted a natural wig so I decided to help source one.

“Luckily mum is still with us and is absolutely fine now.”

Funmi Lawal inside Eternal Wigs in Atholl Street. Image: Funmi Lawal
Funmi shows off some of the wigs for sale in her shop. Image: Funmi Lawal

Funmi says she has had scalp psoriasis since she was around 11 years old.

The condition creates fine scaling in the scalp that looks like dandruff.

“I started wearing a wig because I had to have my hair cut really short,” she said.

“It boosted my confidence massively.”

Eternal Wigs ‘are the only ones doing anything like this’

Funmi, who previously ran her own fashion business, has been so successful in her online enterprise that she took the plunge and opened Eternal Wigs on June 3.

She says 99% of her clientele have experienced hair loss through chemotherapy, alopecia or a natural process such as ageing.

Eternal Wigs has been open since June 3. Image: Funmi Lawal

The vast majority are female, but some males have also been making enquiries.

“All the feedback I get is that it brings back people’s confidence because they can’t imagine not having their natural hair,” added Funmi, who moved to Perth from Aberdeen 10 years ago.

“People do purchase online. However, if you want something more custom you can come in for a consultation, so it is perfect to have a shop.

“Some people just want to change their look and do something for their self-confidence.

“One client has been to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen but couldn’t find something like this.

“We are the only ones doing anything like this.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Glasgow Sheriff Court
Prizewinning Perthshire police officer groped women on awards bash dancefloor
How the new LGBTQ+ bar in Perth will look. Image: Rainbow Rooms/Facebook
Plans to launch Perth's first LGBTQ+ bar
Perth Sheriff Court
Sheriff 'perplexed' by decision to prosecute 'exploited' woman after £7.5k heroin find on A90…
Stephen and Emily Tooth
Tributes paid to father and daughter who died in two-car Perthshire crash
A Chinook helicopter
Why Tayside residents were woken up by low-flying helicopters
Gordon Draper has been traced.
Boy, 14, reported missing from Coupar Angus traced
Erigmore Leisure Park in Dunkeld.
Fight for 'very large' expansion of Perthshire caravan park goes to Scottish Government
The View will headline Heartland Festival on the Sunday.
Heartland Festival in Pitlochry: Full details including line-up, tickets, travel and timings
Graeme Thomson
Roughcaster drove work van to shops in Perthshire village after taking cocaine
Kevin Nicol
Woman feared being killed by Perthshire boyfriend as 'red mist' descended on drive home

Conversation