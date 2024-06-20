Perth entrepreneur inspired by mum’s cancer battle to open city centre shop selling wigs

A Perth entrepreneur says she was inspired by her mum’s battle with cancer to open a shop selling wigs in the city centre.

Funmi Lawal has opened Eternal Wigs at 32 Atholl Street – a unit previously occupied by a tattooist.

The 38-year-old, who has worn wigs for many years due to having scalp psoriasis, began selling them online two years ago.

This was due to her mother Yemisi Daodu, 64, losing her hair as she fought ovarian cancer – of which she is now in the clear.

Cancer and scalp psoriasis inspire Perth woman to open city centre shop

“It came about when my mum had cancer a couple of years back,” Funmi said.

“She was losing her hair and wanted a natural wig so I decided to help source one.

“Luckily mum is still with us and is absolutely fine now.”

Funmi says she has had scalp psoriasis since she was around 11 years old.

The condition creates fine scaling in the scalp that looks like dandruff.

“I started wearing a wig because I had to have my hair cut really short,” she said.

“It boosted my confidence massively.”

Eternal Wigs ‘are the only ones doing anything like this’

Funmi, who previously ran her own fashion business, has been so successful in her online enterprise that she took the plunge and opened Eternal Wigs on June 3.

She says 99% of her clientele have experienced hair loss through chemotherapy, alopecia or a natural process such as ageing.

The vast majority are female, but some males have also been making enquiries.

“All the feedback I get is that it brings back people’s confidence because they can’t imagine not having their natural hair,” added Funmi, who moved to Perth from Aberdeen 10 years ago.

“People do purchase online. However, if you want something more custom you can come in for a consultation, so it is perfect to have a shop.

“Some people just want to change their look and do something for their self-confidence.

“One client has been to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen but couldn’t find something like this.

“We are the only ones doing anything like this.”