Motorcyclist, 63, dies after crash on A9 in Highland Perthshire

A male motorcyclist has died after a crash on the A9 in Highland Perthshire.

The road was closed at Calvine, north of Blair Atholl, for more than seven hours after the crash on Sunday afternoon.

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

She is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The crash involved a white Hyundai Ioniq car and two motorcycles – a maroon and a blue Harley Davidson.

It happened on the A9, around three miles north of the B847 Calvine Road junction.

The rider of one of the bikes, a 63-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers in the car were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Road policing sergeant William Strachan said: “Our enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of this collision in which a man sadly died, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Police Scotland say inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1828 of June 23, 2024.