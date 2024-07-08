Former private jet boss eyes Crieff for yoga expansion after recovering from ‘burnout’

The owner of an Auchterarder yoga studio plans to open a branch in Crieff.

Studio Orenda has become a community hub for yoga, qigong, breathwork and sound baths since opening in Auchterarder last year.

Now Kelly Hillard, 43, hopes to create a similar facility in Crieff.

The St Fillans resident has applied for planning permission to replace a former office in Comrie Street.

“After the success in Auchterarder, I plan on offering the local people of Crieff and surrounding areas the same type of supportive, wellbeing classes and events,” Kelly said.

“The studio will also sell yoga clothing like leggings and tops and holistic and wellbeing items.”

Kelly turned to yoga after luxury aviation lifestyle caused ‘burnout’

After being raised on the west coast of Scotland, Kelly moved to London and became a high-flying private jet manager.

But she became plagued by anxiety and, after a “burnout”, found solace and transformation through yoga.

Since beginning her yoga journey 15 years ago, Kelly has completed more than 1,000 hours of training around the world.

She has taught yoga in Bali, Switzerland, Portugal and France, where one of her clients was London-based German actress Laura Pradelska, who played Ò Quaith in Game of Thrones.

Council to decide on Crieff studio after Auchterarder success

When Kelly returned to Scotland, to be closer to her mum, she set up Studio Orenda on Auchterarder High Street.

Here she honed her craft as a teacher, sound healer, and women’s circle and wellness host.

“I like to think I have a gift of curating each class to the uniqueness of every participant and individual energies, ensuring a bespoke experience every time,” she said.

“I have taken the advanced teachings from my mentors and now have the pleasure of sharing them with local people.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on her planning application for a ground-floor unit at 11 Comrie Street in Crieff.

Kelly added: “I guide others towards inner peace and balance, much like I discovered for myself with a slower and simpler paced life.

“The studio will offer the opportunity for those interested in starting yoga to learn with several beginners courses and classes on offer.”