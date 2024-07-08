Former private jet boss eyes Crieff for yoga expansion after recovering from ‘burnout’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former private jet boss eyes Crieff for yoga expansion after recovering from ‘burnout’

Kelly Hillard, who owns Studio Orenda in Auchterarder, aims to open a branch in Crieff

By Stephen Eighteen
Yoga practitioner Kelly Hillard owns Studio Orenda
Yoga practitioner Kelly Hillard owns Studio Orenda. Image: Kelly Hillard

The owner of an Auchterarder yoga studio plans to open a branch in Crieff.

Studio Orenda has become a community hub for yoga, qigong, breathwork and sound baths since opening in Auchterarder last year.

Now Kelly Hillard, 43, hopes to create a similar facility in Crieff.

Studio Orenda in Crieff
How the studio in Crieff may look. Image: Kelly Hillard

The St Fillans resident has applied for planning permission to replace a former office in Comrie Street.

“After the success in Auchterarder, I plan on offering the local people of Crieff and surrounding areas the same type of supportive, wellbeing classes and events,” Kelly said.

“The studio will also sell yoga clothing like leggings and tops and holistic and wellbeing items.”

Kelly turned to yoga after luxury aviation lifestyle caused ‘burnout’

After being raised on the west coast of Scotland, Kelly moved to London and became a high-flying private jet manager.

But she became plagued by anxiety and, after a “burnout”, found solace and transformation through yoga.

Yoga practitioner Kelly Hillard owns Studio Orenda
The yoga expert has taught all over the world. Image: Kelly Hillard

Since beginning her yoga journey 15 years ago, Kelly has completed more than 1,000 hours of training around the world.

She has taught yoga in Bali, Switzerland, Portugal and France, where one of her clients was London-based German actress Laura Pradelska, who played Ò Quaith in Game of Thrones.

Council to decide on Crieff studio after Auchterarder success

When Kelly returned to Scotland, to be closer to her mum, she set up Studio Orenda on Auchterarder High Street.

Here she honed her craft as a teacher, sound healer, and women’s circle and wellness host.

“I like to think I have a gift of curating each class to the uniqueness of every participant and individual energies, ensuring a bespoke experience every time,” she said.

“I have taken the advanced teachings from my mentors and now have the pleasure of sharing them with local people.”

Yoga practitioner Kelly Hillard owns Studio Orenda
Kelly says she now has a simpler pace of life. Image: Kelly Hillard

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on her planning application for a ground-floor unit at 11 Comrie Street in Crieff.

Kelly added: “I guide others towards inner peace and balance, much like I discovered for myself with a slower and simpler paced life.

“The studio will offer the opportunity for those interested in starting yoga to learn with several beginners courses and classes on offer.”

