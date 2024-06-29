Perth hairdresser ‘anxious in own home’ after neighbour snuck in and stole her car

A Perth hairdresser feels anxious in her own home after a neighbour snuck into her property and made off with an expensive haul.

Charlotte Hamilton’s car was also plundered by 36-year-old Meghann Beckers – who smashed the vehicle into a tree after attempting to make her getaway.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Beckers stole a Henry vacuum cleaner, a bottle of prosecco, two designer bags and a single Nike Air Max shoe.

She was seen staggering away from the smashed-up Vauxhall Vectra car while donning a full-length khaki puffer jacket she had stolen from Charlotte’s home in the North Muirton area on New Year’s Day.

The 33-year-old told The Courier that she has been constantly looking over her shoulder since the incident.

“I’ve never been anxious in my life but now I’m anxious all the time”, Charlotte said.

“I’ve had to go to the doctors about it. It’s awful.

“I don’t like where I live anymore. Any noise I hear I’m jumping and I’ve been left on edge.

“It’s not a nice place to stay. You’re looking over your shoulder all the time.

“I’ve not been myself for the last six months.”

Perth hairdresser says moving neighbour would make her ‘feel safer’

Charlotte, who works as a hairdresser, hopes Perth and Kinross Council can rehouse Beckers to a new location.

“Everybody living in her block is so vulnerable,” Charlotte continued.

“One of her neighbours can’t sleep at night as she loses her keys a lot and buzzes everybody to get back in.

“If she was moved, I would feel safer.”

Beckers, of Stronsay Court, North Muirton, pled guilty to stealing from the property earlier this month.

She further admitted to driving while unfit through drink and drugs,

Beckers is due for early release as part of the Scottish Government’s plan to ease overcrowding in prison.

Sheriff Morag Fraser proposed 200 hours of unpaid work and a three-month restriction of liberty curfew.

However, Beckers will return to court for sentence next week once she has been released.

Charlotte added: “I’m absolutely devastated that she won’t get jailed for this.

“She wrote off my car. It’s just one thing after the other.”