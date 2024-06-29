Perth hairdresser ‘anxious in own home’ after neighbour snuck in and stole her car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth hairdresser ‘anxious in own home’ after neighbour snuck in and stole her car

Charlotte Hamilton is 'absolutely devastated' that Meghann Beckers has not been jailed.

Meghann Beckers, left, stole from neighbour Charlotte Hamilton, pictured with her children.
Meghann Beckers, left, stole from neighbour Charlotte Hamilton, pictured with her children. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

A Perth hairdresser feels anxious in her own home after a neighbour snuck into her property and made off with an expensive haul.

Charlotte Hamilton’s car was also plundered by 36-year-old Meghann Beckers – who smashed the vehicle into a tree after attempting to make her getaway.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Beckers stole a Henry vacuum cleaner, a bottle of prosecco, two designer bags and a single Nike Air Max shoe.

She was seen staggering away from the smashed-up Vauxhall Vectra car while donning a full-length khaki puffer jacket she had stolen from Charlotte’s home in the North Muirton area on New Year’s Day.

Charlotte Hamilton.
The hairdresser is now ‘anxious all the time’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The 33-year-old told The Courier that she has been constantly looking over her shoulder since the incident.

“I’ve never been anxious in my life but now I’m anxious all the time”, Charlotte said.

“I’ve had to go to the doctors about it. It’s awful.

“I don’t like where I live anymore. Any noise I hear I’m jumping and I’ve been left on edge.

Charlotte Hamilton with her children Charlie Melrose (left) and Stephen Melrose.
Charlotte with her children Charlie Melrose (left) and Stephen Melrose. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s not a nice place to stay. You’re looking over your shoulder all the time.

“I’ve not been myself for the last six months.”

Perth hairdresser says moving neighbour would make her ‘feel safer’

Charlotte, who works as a hairdresser, hopes Perth and Kinross Council can rehouse Beckers to a new location.

“Everybody living in her block is so vulnerable,”  Charlotte continued.

“One of her neighbours can’t sleep at night as she loses her keys a lot and buzzes everybody to get back in.

“If she was moved, I would feel safer.”

Meghann Beckers.
Meghann Beckers. Image: Facebook

Beckers, of Stronsay Court, North Muirton, pled guilty to stealing from the property earlier this month.

She further admitted to driving while unfit through drink and drugs,

Beckers is due for early release as part of the Scottish Government’s plan to ease overcrowding in prison.

Sheriff Morag Fraser proposed 200 hours of unpaid work and a three-month restriction of liberty curfew.

Bute Drive in North Muirton.
Bute Drive in North Muirton. Image: Google Street View

However, Beckers will return to court for sentence next week once she has been released.

Charlotte added: “I’m absolutely devastated that she won’t get jailed for this.

“She wrote off my car. It’s just one thing after the other.”

More from Perth & Kinross

"I've been a resident here for 30 years and I've never seen anything quite as disgusting as this.
Perth man says 'disgusting' sewage spilling out on city street is health hazard
An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All you need to know as major Dundee project gets under…
12
CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail in Kinross.
Locations of all 30 Hairy Highland Coos as trail launched across Perth and Kinross
Meghann Beckers following an earlier hearing in Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drunken car thief smashed into tree after stealing haul of goods from Perth house
SGN roadworks causing tailbacks on the A9 near Dunkeld
7 Perthshire roadwork projects creating gridlock fears ahead of 'critical' tourist season
A border collie was stolen. Image: Shutterstock
Dealer stole Perth man's Border Collie in knifepoint robbery
IMS installation manager Arran Donald with the heat pump in Blairgowrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
What does it take to install a heat pump in Tayside and Fife -…
The View will headline Heartland Festival on the Sunday.
Heartland Festival in Pitlochry: Full details including timings, parking, weather and more
Glenalmond College and Craigclowan School head teacher Liz Henderson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson/Craigclowan School
Perthshire schools announce merger plans
Andrew MacPherson.
Motorcyclist who died in A9 Highland Perthshire crash named

Conversation