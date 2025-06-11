Scottish Game Fair at Scone: Full details including what’s on, tickets and parking

Final preparations are being made for the Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace.

The event returns to the Perthshire venue for its 36th year in July.

Thousands of visitors will enjoy hundreds of stalls and activities over the three-day event.

Here is everything you need to know for the Scottish Game Fair 2025.

This article will be updated with more information as the event approaches.

When is the Scottish Game Fair 2025?

The Scottish Game Fair takes place on Friday July 4, Saturday July 5 and Sunday July 6.

The gates open at 9am each day and close at 6pm.

What’s on at the Scottish Game Fair?

A range of shows will take place at the main arena.

These are:

Friday

9.30am – Vale of Atholl Pipe Band

10am – Gundogs demonstration

10.30am – Birds of prey

11am – Terrier racing

11.30am – Duke of Buccleuch hounds

12pm – Highland dancing

12.30pm – Drakes of Hazard

1pm – Dandie Dinmonts

1.25pm – Highland pony display

1.55pm – Vale of Atholl Pipe Band

2.25pm – Gundogs demonstration

2.55pm – Highland dancing

3.20pm – Duke of Buccleuch hounds

3.50pm – Drakes of Hazard

4.15pm – Highland pony display

4.45pm – Birds of prey

5.15pm – Terrier racing

5.45pm – Close

Saturday

9.30am – Blairgowrie Pipe Band

10am – Gundogs demonstration

10.30am – Highland pony display

11.10am – Duke of Buccleuch hounds

11.30am – Terrier racing

12pm – Birds of prey

12.40pm – Spectacle of equitation

1.10pm – Gordon Setters

1.35pm – Blairgowrie Pipe Band

2.05pm – Gundogs demonstration

2.35pm – Highland pony demonstration

3.10pm – Duke of Buccleuch hounds

3.40pm – Spectacle of equitation

4.10pm – Birds of prey

4.45pm – Terrier racing

5.15pm – Close

Sunday

9.30am – Perth & District Pipe Band

10am – Gundogs demonstration

10.30am – Spectacle of equitation

11am – Scottish Deerhounds

11.25am – Terrier racing

11.50am – Fife bloodhounds

12.20pm – Birds of prey

12.55pm – Perth & District Pipe Band

1.25pm – Gundogs demonstration

2pm – Fred Taylor Memorial Trophy for working hill ponies

3pm – Fife bloodhounds

3.30pm – Spectacle of equitation

4pm – Birds of prey

4.30pm – Terrier racing

5.05pm – Close

A range of other activities and attractions will be on offer throughout the event site.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the event can still be bought online.

Single-day entry tickets cost £32.75 for adults and £9.50 for children aged six to 15.

Two-day tickets cost £57 for adults and £13.30 for children.

Tickets for all three days cost £76 for adults and £17.10 for children

There are also package deals for families, and children under six can enter for free.

Scottish Game Fair 2025: Parking and how to get there

For drivers, signs on major trunk roads leading to Perth will guide traffic to the entrance.

Standard parking at the fair is free, and gold parking is £22.50 – both of which can be booked online.

Pedestrians should not use the main gate at Scone Palace, but instead the North Lodge entrance and down Yew Tree Walk.

For those travelling by train, the nearest stop is Perth, where passengers can then catch a bus or a taxi to the event.

What food and drink will be on offer?

Organisers promise a “fantastic” range of food and drink options at the fair, featuring mainly local suppliers.

Pete Gottgens will be joined by Tom Kitchin and Tony Singh at the Highland Firecage Kitchen.

The restaurant will serve breakfasts for £27.50 per head, along with a range of lunch platters and feasts, with prices ranging from £60 to £80.

A breakfast and lunch package will cost an extra £17.50.

Tables can be booked online.

Water taps around the site will give visitors the chance to fill up their bottles.

Can you take dogs?

Dogs are welcome in all areas of the event.

A dog creche is also in operation from 9am to 5pm daily.

Pet owners can leave their dogs here for up to four hours, with a donation of £5 per dog, per hour, going to Samsalin dog rescue.

Pre-bookings can be made by emailing Nigel Bowler at tarkaeng@gmail.com

or calling 07887 603888.