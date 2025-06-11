Scottish Game Fair at Scone: Full details including what’s on, tickets and parking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Scottish Game Fair at Scone: Full details including what’s on, tickets and parking

Thousands of people are expected to visit over three days in July.

The Scottish Game Fair will take place in July
The Scottish Game Fair returns in July. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Final preparations are being made for the Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace.

The event returns to the Perthshire venue for its 36th year in July.

Thousands of visitors will enjoy hundreds of stalls and activities over the three-day event.

Here is everything you need to know for the Scottish Game Fair 2025.

This article will be updated with more information as the event approaches.

When is the Scottish Game Fair 2025?

The Scottish Game Fair takes place on Friday July 4, Saturday July 5 and Sunday July 6.

The gates open at 9am each day and close at 6pm.

What’s on at the Scottish Game Fair?

A gundog display at the Scottish Game Fair.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A range of shows will take place at the main arena.

 

These are:

Friday

  • 9.30am – Vale of Atholl Pipe Band
  • 10am – Gundogs demonstration
  • 10.30am – Birds of prey
  • 11am – Terrier racing
  • 11.30am – Duke of Buccleuch hounds
  • 12pm – Highland dancing
  • 12.30pm – Drakes of Hazard
  • 1pm – Dandie Dinmonts
  • 1.25pm – Highland pony display
  • 1.55pm – Vale of Atholl Pipe Band
  • 2.25pm – Gundogs demonstration
  • 2.55pm – Highland dancing
  • 3.20pm – Duke of Buccleuch hounds
  • 3.50pm – Drakes of Hazard
  • 4.15pm – Highland pony display
  • 4.45pm – Birds of prey
  • 5.15pm – Terrier racing
  • 5.45pm – Close

Saturday

  • 9.30am – Blairgowrie Pipe Band
  • 10am – Gundogs demonstration
  • 10.30am – Highland pony display
  • 11.10am – Duke of Buccleuch hounds
  • 11.30am – Terrier racing
  • 12pm – Birds of prey
A bird of prey display at Scottish Game Fair.
Birds of prey will feature. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • 12.40pm – Spectacle of equitation
  • 1.10pm – Gordon Setters
  • 1.35pm – Blairgowrie Pipe Band
  • 2.05pm – Gundogs demonstration
  • 2.35pm – Highland pony demonstration
  • 3.10pm – Duke of Buccleuch hounds
  • 3.40pm – Spectacle of equitation
  • 4.10pm – Birds of prey
  • 4.45pm – Terrier racing
  • 5.15pm – Close

Sunday

  • 9.30am – Perth & District Pipe Band
  • 10am – Gundogs demonstration
  • 10.30am – Spectacle of equitation
  • 11am – Scottish Deerhounds
  • 11.25am – Terrier racing
  • 11.50am – Fife bloodhounds
  • 12.20pm – Birds of prey
  • 12.55pm – Perth & District Pipe Band
  • 1.25pm – Gundogs demonstration
  • 2pm – Fred Taylor Memorial Trophy for working hill ponies
  • 3pm – Fife bloodhounds
  • 3.30pm – Spectacle of equitation
  • 4pm – Birds of prey
  • 4.30pm – Terrier racing
  • 5.05pm – Close

A range of other activities and attractions will be on offer throughout the event site.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the event can still be bought online.

Single-day entry tickets cost £32.75 for adults and £9.50 for children aged six to 15.

Two-day tickets cost £57 for adults and £13.30 for children.

There will be something for everyone at the Fair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Tickets for all three days cost £76 for adults and £17.10 for children

There are also package deals for families, and children under six can enter for free.

Scottish Game Fair 2025: Parking and how to get there

For drivers, signs on major trunk roads leading to Perth will guide traffic to the entrance.

Standard parking at the fair is free, and gold parking is £22.50 – both of which can be booked online.

Pedestrians should not use the main gate at Scone Palace, but instead the North Lodge entrance and down Yew Tree Walk.

For those travelling by train, the nearest stop is Perth, where passengers can then catch a bus or a taxi to the event.

What food and drink will be on offer?

Organisers promise a “fantastic” range of food and drink options at the fair, featuring mainly local suppliers.

Pete Gottgens will be joined by Tom Kitchin and Tony Singh at the Highland Firecage Kitchen.

Tom Kitchin will appear at the fair on Friday. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Tony Singh will appear at the restaurant on the Saturday. Image: Alan Richardson

The restaurant will serve breakfasts for £27.50 per head, along with a range of lunch platters and feasts, with prices ranging from £60 to £80.

A breakfast and lunch package will cost an extra £17.50.

Tables can be booked online.

Water taps around the site will give visitors the chance to fill up their bottles.

Can you take dogs?

Dogs are welcome in all areas of the event.

A dog creche is also in operation from 9am to 5pm daily.

Pet owners can leave their dogs here for up to four hours, with a donation of £5 per dog, per hour, going to Samsalin dog rescue.

Pre-bookings can be made by emailing Nigel Bowler at tarkaeng@gmail.com
or calling 07887 603888.

Conversation