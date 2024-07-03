£3m Loch Leven golf driving range plans given go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£3m Loch Leven golf driving range plans given go-ahead

The 19-bay range will be built at Burleigh Sands, near Kinross and Milnathort.

By Morag Lindsay
aerial view of Burleigh Golf site, currently a stubble field, with Loch Leven in background.
The Burleigh Golf driving range site at Loch Leven near Kinross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Golfers are being promised a new place to practise in Kinross-shire.

The £3 million Burleigh Golf development, next to Loch Leven, will feature a 19-bay driving range with a cafe and golf shop.

Putting and pitching practice areas are also planned.

The scheme was approved by councillors on Wednesday.

The golf centre will be built on farmland at Burleigh Sands, to the east of Kinross and Milnathort.

The cafe will also be open to walkers and cyclists on the popular lochside heritage trail.

Map showing location of new golf driving range next to Loch Leven and close to Kinross and Milnathort

Landowner and developer Jamie Montgomery told councillors there was overwhelming support for the project locally.

He said there were no facilities like it for local golfers.

And he urged them to consider the social and economic benefits.

“Although primarily it will likely be used by locals, there are 275,000 people within a half hour’s drive of this facility. And it’s likely some of those will use it,” he said.

Jamie Montgomery
Jamie Montgomery. Image: Supplied.

“At the moment in Kinross, we find people going to Fife – to Kirkcaldy and even to St Andrews – to practise golf.

“We would expect it to be the other way round when we have this on our doorstep – to attract people in from Dunfermline and the like.”

Golf project could boost Kinross area tourism

The plans were agreed by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee.

Planners had recommended councillors reject the application, saying it contravened the development plan.

They said the loss of prime agricultural land and the potential impact on existing businesses in Kinross and Milnathort were reasons to refuse.

But a number of councillors spoke in favour of the development, saying the benefits outweighed the concerns.

Head and shoulders photo of Richard Watters
Kinross councillor Richard Watters. Image: Phil Hannah.

Kinross-shire councillor Richard Watters said the tourism gains would be particularly welcome locally.

Fellow councillor Ian James said farmers like Mr Montgomery should be encouraged to diversify.

“This is a small loss of 9.9 unprofitable hectares which he can turn into 9.9 very profitable hectares, which will keep the rest of his farm open,” he said.

The application was approved by seven votes to six.

Planning agent Hugh Marchbank said Burleigh Golf was set to invest more than £3m in the scheme.

It is expected to create 16 full-time equivalent jobs.

