£3m Loch Leven golf driving range plans given go-ahead

Golfers are being promised a new place to practise in Kinross-shire.

The £3 million Burleigh Golf development, next to Loch Leven, will feature a 19-bay driving range with a cafe and golf shop.

Putting and pitching practice areas are also planned.

The scheme was approved by councillors on Wednesday.

The golf centre will be built on farmland at Burleigh Sands, to the east of Kinross and Milnathort.

The cafe will also be open to walkers and cyclists on the popular lochside heritage trail.

Landowner and developer Jamie Montgomery told councillors there was overwhelming support for the project locally.

He said there were no facilities like it for local golfers.

And he urged them to consider the social and economic benefits.

“Although primarily it will likely be used by locals, there are 275,000 people within a half hour’s drive of this facility. And it’s likely some of those will use it,” he said.

“At the moment in Kinross, we find people going to Fife – to Kirkcaldy and even to St Andrews – to practise golf.

“We would expect it to be the other way round when we have this on our doorstep – to attract people in from Dunfermline and the like.”

Golf project could boost Kinross area tourism

The plans were agreed by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee.

Planners had recommended councillors reject the application, saying it contravened the development plan.

They said the loss of prime agricultural land and the potential impact on existing businesses in Kinross and Milnathort were reasons to refuse.

But a number of councillors spoke in favour of the development, saying the benefits outweighed the concerns.

Kinross-shire councillor Richard Watters said the tourism gains would be particularly welcome locally.

Fellow councillor Ian James said farmers like Mr Montgomery should be encouraged to diversify.

“This is a small loss of 9.9 unprofitable hectares which he can turn into 9.9 very profitable hectares, which will keep the rest of his farm open,” he said.

The application was approved by seven votes to six.

Planning agent Hugh Marchbank said Burleigh Golf was set to invest more than £3m in the scheme.

It is expected to create 16 full-time equivalent jobs.