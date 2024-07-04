13 of the best pictures as Perthshire guests enjoy royal garden party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

13 of the best pictures as Perthshire guests enjoy royal garden party

Perthshire residents were recognised for their services to the community as King Charles hosted the annual bash in Edinburgh

By Morag Lindsay
Paul and Anne McKeown selfie at Holyrood garden party
Paul and Anne McKeown attended the royal garden party in Edinburgh in recognition of Paul's work for the RNLI. Image: Supplied.

Residents from across Perthshire donned fancy hats and big smiles as they attended the annual royal garden party in Edinburgh.

King Charles invited thousands of Scots to the celebration at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The guests came from all walks of life and included many who have made a positive impact in their communities.

They were treated to party food and music from regimental bands and The Royal Scottish Pipers Society.

And some enjoyed a chance to talk to the King and other members of the royal family.

Here are some of the people who flew the flag for Perthshire.

Dianne Stirrat and Linda Fisken in formal dresses with nice hats
Dianne Stirrat and Linda Fisken were recognised for their work with Linda’s Ladies, a peer support group that helps women with their mental health. Image: Supplied.
Linda and Ian Grant, smartly dressed at Holyrood royal garden party, Edinburgh
Linda and Ian Grant, from Perth-based Generating Opportunity, which supports activities in care homes. image: Supplied.
King CXharles in top hat laughing with group of women at royal garden party in Edinburgh
King Charles laughs as he meets members of Perth Soroptimists. Image: Supplied.
Cameron Kellow and Kimberley Patterson at royal garden party, Edinburgh
Cameron Kellow, here with Kimberley Patterson, was invited in recognition of his support to the Queen’s Green Canopy. Image: Supplied.
Karen and Stuart Brown at royal garden party
Karen and Stuart Brown were recognised for their work with Kinfauns Riding for the Disabled. Image: Supplied.
Margaret Smith, Vivian Mann, Gina Purrmann, Gameeda Barnard and Anne Gray smartly dressed in front of palace of Holyroodhouse and other garden party guests
Margaret Smith, Vivian Mann, Gina Purrmann, Gameeda Barnard and Anne Gray, of Perth Soroptimists. at the royal garden party in Edinburgh. Image: Supplied.
Douglas and Linda Normand at royal garden party in Edinburgh
Douglas and (Perthshire brownie leader) Linda Normand. Image: Supplied.
Norrie and Pam Gray at royal garden party, Edinburgh
Norrie Gray, pictured here with Pam Gray, was invited in recognition of his work with Cornhill MND patients. Image: Supplied.
James Gardner in tartan at royal garden party Edinburgh
James Gardner represented Scouts Scotland. Image: Supplied.
Duke of Edinburgh in top hat speaking to Perth Soroptimists at garden party
The Duke of Edinburgh chatted to Gameeda Barnard and her fellow Perth Soroptimists at the royal garden party in Edinburgh. Image: Supplied.
Dawn and Iain Butchart at royal garden party
Dawn and Iain Butchart were recognised for services to Strathmore junior golf. Image: supplied.
Lord and Lady Mansfield at the royal garden party in Edinburgh
Lord and Lady Mansfield at the royal garden party in Edinburgh. Image; Supplied.

