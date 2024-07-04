13 of the best pictures as Perthshire guests enjoy royal garden party

Residents from across Perthshire donned fancy hats and big smiles as they attended the annual royal garden party in Edinburgh.

King Charles invited thousands of Scots to the celebration at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The guests came from all walks of life and included many who have made a positive impact in their communities.

They were treated to party food and music from regimental bands and The Royal Scottish Pipers Society.

And some enjoyed a chance to talk to the King and other members of the royal family.

Here are some of the people who flew the flag for Perthshire.