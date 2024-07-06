Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for wellbeing of Perthshire man missing for two weeks

Police are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for the wellbeing of a Perthshire man who has not been seen for more than two weeks.

Brendan McGivern was reported missing from the Blairgowrie and Rattray area on Friday.

He was last seen at MacDonald Crescent on Thursday, June 20.

Police say that there are “significant concerns” for his welfare given the time that has past.

The 43-year-old is described as being 5ft 9, with a heavy build and tattoos on both arms.

He has short, shaved, dark hair, which is balding, and wears black-rimmed glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black Under Armour waterproof jacket, and black trainers.

Sergeant Neil Hunter said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Brendan’s wellbeing and are urgently appealing for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to please come forward.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 3122 of 5 July, 2024.”