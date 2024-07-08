Car lands on roof in crash near Loch Leven

A car has landed on its roof in a crash near Loch Leven.

Emergency services were called to the B9097 in Kinross-shire at around 9.45am on Monday.

Two fire appliances from Lochgelly have been sent to the scene.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone has been injured.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Services said: “We got a call at 9.45am about a crash on the B9097 near the Loch Leven Lodges.

“We have sent two appliances from Lochgelly to the scene.

“We have no further information at this stage.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for information.

