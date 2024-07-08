Car lands on roof in crash near Loch Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Car lands on roof in crash near Loch Leven

Emergency services have been called to the B9097.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Car lands on roof near Loch Leven
Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A car has landed on its roof in a crash near Loch Leven.

Emergency services were called to the B9097 in Kinross-shire at around 9.45am on Monday.

Two fire appliances from Lochgelly have been sent to the scene.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone has been injured.

Two fire engines called to crash near Loch Leven

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Services said: “We got a call at 9.45am about a crash on the B9097 near the Loch Leven Lodges.

“We have sent two appliances from Lochgelly to the scene.

“We have no further information at this stage.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Perth & Kinross

A90 near Inchture.
Search for driver who left scene of A90 crash between Dundee and Perth
John Forbes at an earlier court hearing.
Drug fiend raided Perthshire Christian youth camp and stole safe with 38 kids' mobile…
Azaad's board featuring Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un
Why Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un feature on 'bonkers' sign outside Invergowrie takeaway
SNP veteran Pete Wishart won Perth and Kinross-shire. Image: PA.
Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart questions Labour ‘change’ vow after immigration answer
4
Exploring tradition and excitement at the Scottish Game Fair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands flock to Scone Palace for Scottish Game Fair
Barry Mcbride.
Body found in search for missing Perth man
Brendan McGivern, 43, has been reported missing from the Blairgowrie and Rattray area. Image: Police Scotland
Police 'increasingly concerned' for wellbeing of Perthshire man missing for two weeks
Emma Raducanu paid a visit to Crieff for Dior's Drummond Castle show ahead of her Wimbledon run. Image: Mark Greenwood/IPS/Shutterstock/Adrien Dirand/Drummond Castle
'I fell in love with it': Emma Raducanu says Crieff was perfect retreat ahead…
Charlie Lennon in Parachute regiment sweatshirt and beret seated on mobility scooter outside his Perth home
Disabled Perth veteran kicked off train - because mobility scooter is too big
Barry Mcbride.
'Urgent' appeal for missing Perth man last seen in Dundee

Conversation