‘Police everywhere’ after man, 31, attacked in Perth city centre pub

A 31-year-old man was attacked in a Perth city centre pub on Saturday.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened just before 8pm at a premises on Kinnoull Street.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Police Scotland did not confirm the exact location of the incident.

One eyewitness, who wished to remain unnamed told The Courier: “There was a commotion going on and I noticed a man was badly hurt.

“There were police everywhere on Kinnoull Street.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the assault of a 31-year-old man at a premises on Kinnoull Street in Perth around 7.55pm on Saturday, July 6.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”