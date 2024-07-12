New Perthshire specialty sausage shop sells out of bangers four days in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Perthshire specialty sausage shop sells out of bangers four days in a row

Aaron Young and his wife Olivia have opened Toad in the Hole in Blairgowrie - and sausage fans can't get enough

By Morag Lindsay
Aaron Young and wife Olivia outside Toad in the Hole sausage shop in Blairgowrie
The Toad in the Hole artisan sausage shop has been a surprisingly popular addition to Blairgowrie town centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A couple who launched a new sausage shop in Blairgowrie have been blown away by the clamour for their bangers.

Sausage-maker Aaron Young and his wife Olivia opened Toad in the Hole in the Perthshire town’s High Street last Friday.

By Saturday morning, shoppers had cleared them out of all of their stock.

And it’s been the same every day they’ve opened since.

Aaron says the Blairgowrie couple had wondered if there was even a market for a shop selling nothing but freshly-made artisan sausages.

Now their biggest dilemma is how they’re going to keep up the demand.

“We were actually worried stuff would go to waste after the first weekend,” he said.

Aaron and Olivia Young behind 'sold out' sign on empty sausage shop counter
The ‘sold out’ sign makes another appearance at the Blairgowrie sausage shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“And then it got to Friday afternoon and we realised ‘we’re not going to have anything left for tomorrow’.

“We had enough meat left over for a few sausage rolls on Saturday morning and that was it.”

Blairgowrie sausage shop will cater for all tastes

Toad in the Hole is a whole new venture for beekeper Aaron and artist Olivia.

Aaron started making his own pork sausages from scratch at home, then invested in a small sausage-maker and started trying out various flavour combinations on friends and relatives.

When the premises on Blairgowrie High Street – a former laundrette – came up for rent, they decided to take the plunge.

Aaron and Olivia Young smiling at each other inside Blairgowrie sausage shop
Aaron and Olivia have refurbished the former laundrette. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Their plan is to offer at least four varieties a day, including blends like black pudding, honey and orange, mango and chilli, and the fans’ favourite, date and ginger, as well as sausage rolls.

So far, the caramelised onion and rosemary, sun-dried tomato and basil and plain breakfast sausage have also proved irresistible.

And the pair reckon they have about 20 tried-and-tested varieties they can roll out, depending on what’s in season and available.

They’ll be using only the finest pork shoulder and locally sourced ingredients, wherever possible.

They also hope to introduce a vegan and gluten-free range soon.

“I’m from Lincolnshire originally,” said Aaron.

“So I ate a lot of sausages growing up.

British Lincolnshire pork sausages cooked on a white plate
Lincolnshire sausage is a classic, but the Blairgowrie shop promises plenty of twists. Image: Shutterstock.

“We wanted to try something different, not just the traditional flavours. But we had no idea they’d be this popular.

“People have been so kind and supportive.”

Sausage shop aims to boost Blairgowrie fortunes

Aaron said Toad in the Hole has sold more than 40 kilos of sausages this week alone.

He and Olivia thought they had things covered when they doubled the meat order following the frenzy of the opening weekend.

But they re-opened for business on Wednesday and were left without a sausage by lunchtime.

By the time they returned on Thursday morning there were people queuing up outside.

And by 11.30am, the shelves were bare again.

Toad in the Hole logo, showing toad on a delivery bike with sausages spilling out of the basket
Artist Olivia designed the Toad in the Hole logo. Image: Supplied.

The next meat delivery wasn’t due until Friday.

So the couple are now working flat out to ensure they have enough to replenish their stock in time for the Blairgowrie sausage shop’s second Saturday.

Aaron said he and Olivia were really grateful for all the support they have received from the community.

And they’re proud to have added another independent business to their local town centre.

“We have a couple of really good butchers in Blairgowrie and we’re absolutely not trying to compete with them,” he said.

“But I’m hoping we can all complement each other for the good of the town centre.”

Check the Toad in the Hole Facebook page for opening times and new flavours.

Conversation