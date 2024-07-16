Evri takes action after Perthshire residents left without their parcels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Evri takes action after Perthshire residents left without their parcels

Locals in Errol and Rait say their deliveries have been left on the side of the road and in fields.

By Kieran Webster
An Evri van and parcels dumped on the side of a road.
Residents say some Evri parcels were dumped on the side of the road. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock/Louise Venters/Facebook

A Perthshire resident says she has been left without deliveries after Evri drivers dumped parcels in fields and on the roadside.

Aileen Baptie says two of her parcels, with a value of around £350, failed to be delivered despite Evri saying they had been signed for.

As “proof of delivery” the Rait resident was sent pictures from Evri, one of which was a black screen and the other a picture of her parcel in the back of a vehicle.

Despite complaining to Evri, she has yet to receive any compensation and claims the issue has been rife across the Errol and Rait areas.

Evri deliveries labelled ‘total joke’ as Perthshire residents complain

The 53-year-old told The Courier: “For us, we’ve had two parcels of high value (around £350) go missing.

“What’s happening is the driver is taking a random photo of the parcel and using this as proof of delivery and saying it’s been signed for.

“We’ve had to fight our case, but every time you phone Evri up, we get told that we have to contact the supplier.

One of Aileen's parcels in the back of a vehicle.
One parcel was pictured in the back of a van despite Evri saying it had been delivered. Image: Aileen Baptie
Parcels left on the side of the road.
Parcels left on the side of the road. Image: Louise Venter

“Last week, people were posting pictures on Facebook of their parcels being thrown into fields and the side of the road.

“It’s just a total joke really – it’s happened to dozens of people.

“We think whoever was doing it was opening them up, taking whatever they fancied, and throwing what he didn’t want away.”

Aileen reckons the issue stemmed from temporary staff being drafted in while the usual “brilliant” driver was on holiday.

A blank screen was used as one of the "proof of delivery" pictures
A blank screen was used as one of the ‘proof of delivery’ pictures. Image: Aileen Baptie

In an update on Monday, Evri told Aileen one of the parcels had been tracked.

However, it arrived “battered”.

The whereabouts of the other one is still unknown.

Aileen added: “It makes you feel unsafe – this driver knows my address and could do something if I complain.

“You put a lot of trust in drivers to come good and deliver packages.

“The information Evri give you is vague and slow and you feel like you’re getting nowhere.”

A spokesperson for Evri said the pictures of dumped parcels were taken in error and all ended up back at the local depot.

They added: “Our ambition is that every customer experience is a positive one.

“We’ve apologised to Aileen and offered a goodwill payment.

“We take our responsibility to care for every parcel seriously, action was taken quickly and the driver no longer delivers on behalf of Evri.”

