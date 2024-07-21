Rewind 2024: Best photos from Saturday as thousands enjoy Perthshire 80s festival

Thousands of partygoers descended on Scone Palace on Saturday for the return of Rewind Festival.

The 1980s-themed event returned to Perthshire for its 12th year, with a headline performance by Billy Ocean.

Surrounded by a big band and chorus, Ocean sang his many hits, including Red Light Spells Danger.

The three-day festival kicked off on Friday night, with the Edwin Starr Band performing the late singer’s hits – including War – in the Pink Flamingo Club.

Other acts performing on Saturday included Kim Wilde, Hue and Cry, the Earth, Wind and Fire Experience and Fine Young Cannibals singer Roland Gift.

Rewind draws to a close on Sunday, with headline act The Boomtown Rats performing alongside Gabrielle, Midge Ure and Heather Small.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Scone Palace to capture the best moments from the day.