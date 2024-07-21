Rewind 2024: Best photos from Saturday as thousands enjoy Perthshire 80s festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Rewind 2024: Best photos from Saturday as thousands enjoy Perthshire 80s festival

Billy Ocean, Kim Wilde and Hue and Cry were some of the acts performing at Scone Palace.

A Rewind birthday for Susan! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A Rewind birthday for Susan! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Thousands of partygoers descended on Scone Palace on Saturday for the return of Rewind Festival.

The 1980s-themed event returned to Perthshire for its 12th year, with a headline performance by Billy Ocean.

Surrounded by a big band and chorus, Ocean sang his many hits, including Red Light Spells Danger.

The three-day festival kicked off on Friday night, with the Edwin Starr Band performing the late singer’s hits – including War – in the Pink Flamingo Club.

Other acts performing on Saturday included Kim Wilde, Hue and Cry, the Earth, Wind and Fire Experience and Fine Young Cannibals singer Roland Gift.

Rewind draws to a close on Sunday, with headline act The Boomtown Rats performing alongside Gabrielle, Midge Ure and Heather Small.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Scone Palace to capture the best moments from the day.

Fans queue for Rewind Scotland at Scone Palace. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Let the fun begin! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Some great outfits on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans arriving at the site for Rewind. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Eva, Mark and Louise Ewing from Glenrothes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans excited for their weekend! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Queue for Rewind Scotland. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Wave for the camera. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans arriving at the site. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Festival goers put on their best outfits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cat Harvey of Greatest Hits Radio on stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Where’s Wally Family from Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Joe Buchan and Scott Cuthbert from Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Shirley Wilkinson and Lorraine Rae from Carlisle. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Ewen Cameron from Greatest Hits Radio gets the show on the road alongside host for the day Jenny Powell. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Slash from Inverurie and Dolly from South Shields. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
John and Susan and Pamela and David Wilson from Penicuik. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
David Hyman from Peterhead as Mork. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rachael, Terry and Lynne Curry from Bishopbriggs. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Fife massive on a weekend out. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Hi De Hi Craig and Caroline Mellor with Lynsey and Jason Hillsley. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Waiting for the music to start. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Gill and John Archiaton from Moray. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind Saturday is off! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Craig Morris and Lynn Jones from Kirriemuir. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Donald from Mar-a-Lago USA. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Susan McGuire’s 50th birthday celebration with friends and family. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Flower power ladies from Kinglassie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Jake and Ann Sutherland from Dalgety Bay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Matching outfits for the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Studio 54 were the first act on stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A quick pose for the camera. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Colourful outfits for this group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Batgirl and friends. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
John and Susan Allison from Penicuik as Barbie and Ken. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Raring to go! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
People of all ages came out to enjoy the festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Colin and Steph Bannerman from Aboyne. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Alisa Landsburgh and Laura Mackie from Carnoustie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Pirates for the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bad Manners on stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
It’s never too wet for ice cream. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The weather did nothing to dampen the spirits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Pat and Greg Kane collectively known as Hue & Cry perform on stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans shelter from the rain in the evening. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A chair for shelter. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Keith Duffy of Boyzlife on stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans enjoy Billy Ocean’s performance. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kim Wilde performs on stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
80’s pop icon Tiffany, famous for her hit ‘I think we’re alone now’ poses for selfies with fans before her set. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Katrina of Katrina And The Waves. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Umbrella hats were a perfect choice. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Brian McFadden of Boyzlife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Singing in the rain. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Billy Ocean performs on stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans enjoy the front row at Billy Ocean’s set. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Clare Grogan of Altered Images performed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Roland Gift of the Fine Young Cannibals. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden of Boyzlife on stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The rain wasn’t stopping any fun! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Billy Ocean performs. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Artists put on a great show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans smiling as Boyzlife perform. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tiffany on stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth Airport. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Plane collision near-miss during training flight over Perth
The Two Sisters factory in Coupar Angus
Coupar Angus 2 Sisters chicken factory expansion could be overturned over flooding fears
5
Callum Davidson
Kinnordy killer of Steven Donaldson gets more jail time for prison contraband
Christine Faulds-Quinn and Katie McCandless selfie
Perthshire animal charity's fury as Network Rail denies it missing pet's body
The A93 between Old Scone and Guildtown.
Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A93 in Perthshire
Crido's in Perth.
Pair reported after 'dine-and-dash' at Perth city centre restaurant
Stagecoach bus receives parking ticket on Mill Street
Stagecoach anger after Perth council serves £100 fine because bus was at a bus…
3
Usman Ali Sultan.
Cigarettes and alcohol stolen in break-in at Perth convenience store
The Anglers Inn in Guildtown.
Guildtown hotel closes its pub as tenants leave after less than five months
Pigeons standing beside muddy base of South Inch pond, drained of water
Council urged to act fast as Perth's South Inch pond runs dry
4