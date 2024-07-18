Rubbish could pile up in Perth and Kinross, Stirling and Fife as waste staff vote to strike

Rubbish could pile up across Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling after workers vote to strike.

Council staff across the three local authorities have backed industrial action in a dispute over pay.

The council umbrella body Cosla has put forward a two-stage offer over an 18-month period.

This would include a 2.2% increase for the first six months and an additional 2% for the remaining 12 months, ending in September 2025.

The pay offer has been rejected by Unison members.

The action is set to involve waste workers, street cleaners and recycling centre operators.

David O’Connor, head of local government at Unison Scotland, said: “Council workers deserve a wage that reflects their essential roles.

“With over 95% of those voting saying they are ready to take industrial action, it demonstrates how they feel, not only about the pay offer, but how undervalued they are feeling generally.

“Next week the union is to ballot over 38,000 education staff.

“If they vote to strike, then schools will also be closing in September.”

Local government committee chair at Unison Scotland, Colette Hunter, said that strike action is a “last resort”.

“This is a significant vote,” she explained.

“Large parts of Scotland are weeks away from bins not being collected and rubbish piling up in the streets.

“Council staff are angry about the way they’ve been treated over the last decade.

“They are simply asking for a pay deal that addresses below-inflation pay settlements.

“These have reduced the value of staff wages by a quarter over the past 14 years.

“Cosla needs to get back around the table with us.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We will work to minimise disruption to residents should any strike action take place.”

Sharon McKenzie, head of human resources at Fife Council, said: “Should the prospect of local action arise, we will assess the impact this would have on our services in Fife ​to minimise the effect of this locally.

“Cosla are continuing to negotiate with trade unions on behalf of councils across Scotland.”

It comes after bins were left unemptied in 2022 during previous strikes.

Perth and Kinross Council has been approached for comment.