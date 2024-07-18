Rubbish could pile up in Perth and Kinross, Stirling and Fife as waste staff vote to strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Rubbish could pile up in Perth and Kinross, Stirling and Fife as waste staff vote to strike

Cosla's latest pay offer has been rejected.

By Chloe Burrell
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross.
Council waste staff in Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling have voted to strike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Rubbish could pile up across Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling after workers vote to strike.

Council staff across the three local authorities have backed industrial action in a dispute over pay.

The council umbrella body Cosla has put forward a two-stage offer over an 18-month period.

This would include a 2.2% increase for the first six months and an additional 2% for the remaining 12 months, ending in September 2025.

The pay offer has been rejected by Unison members.

The action is set to involve waste workers, street cleaners and recycling centre operators.

Council waste workers vote for strike action in Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling

David O’Connor, head of local government at Unison Scotland, said: “Council workers deserve a wage that reflects their essential roles.

“With over 95% of those voting saying they are ready to take industrial action, it demonstrates how they feel, not only about the pay offer, but how undervalued they are feeling generally.

“Next week the union is to ballot over 38,000 education staff.

“If they vote to strike, then schools will also be closing in September.”

Local government committee chair at Unison Scotland, Colette Hunter, said that strike action is a “last resort”.

“This is a significant vote,” she explained.

“Large parts of Scotland are weeks away from bins not being collected and rubbish piling up in the streets.

“Council staff are angry about the way they’ve been treated over the last decade.

“They are simply asking for a pay deal that addresses below-inflation pay settlements.

“These have reduced the value of staff wages by a quarter over the past 14 years.

“Cosla needs to get back around the table with us.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We will work to minimise disruption to residents should any strike action take place.”

Sharon McKenzie, head of human resources at Fife Council, said: “Should the prospect of local action arise, we will assess the impact this would have on our services in Fife ​to minimise the effect of this locally.

“Cosla are continuing to negotiate with trade unions on behalf of councils across Scotland.”

It comes after bins were left unemptied in 2022 during previous strikes.

Perth and Kinross Council has been approached for comment.

Conversation