Three men have been charged in connection with a “serious” assault in Perth city centre.

Police launched a probe after the assault of a 57-year-old man at around 12.30am on Sunday, June 23 on the corner of Mill Street and South Methven Street.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a result of the attack.

The three men, aged 49, 29 and 23, will be reported to the procurator fiscal and will appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date.