Perthshire animal charity’s fury as Network Rail ‘loses’ missing pet’s body

A Perthshire animal charity has blasted Network Rail after a week-long battle to retrieve the remains of a much-loved cat.

Missing Pets Perth and Kinross founder Katie McCandless has been fighting on behalf of a woman whose cat was killed on the track close to her home just outside Perth.

On Monday, she enlisted Network Rail to remove the body safely, so she could return it to the owner for cremation.

She says she gave the company the precise location at the time.

But five days on, she says she is tired of being fobbed off, with no one able to tell her where the remains are now.

There is even a suggestion that the cat had been left at a pickup point 70 miles away in East Lothian.

“It’s been absolutely horrible, so callous,” said Katie.

“I spent days battling to get this cat off the railway line. And now no one can tell me where she is.

“And all this time the owner is in limbo. Her cat was her whole world.”

Case is ‘tipping point’ says Missing Pets Perth and Kinross

Network Rail says there are factors which can lead to delays in retrieving pets’ remains.

And it insists it is working to resolve this case as quickly as possible.

But Katie claims it has fallen far short on this occasion.

“It’s stressful enough for me, all this going round in circles,” she added.

“But no owner should have to go through this.”

She also claims it’s not the first time Network Rail has hindered Missing Pets Perth and Kinross attempts to help.

On one occasion, she alleges fellow volunteer Christine Faulds Quinn spent 17 hours standing by an access gate next to the body of a dog which had been run over, while children and families passed by.

And Katie claims there have been other instances when they have been unable to bring dead pets home.

The charity says Network Rail should be making every effort to retrieve remains, scan for microchips and reunite animals with their owners.

“We totally understand people can’t just go onto the tracks themselves, for their own safety and for the drivers,” she said.

“And we know there are reasons why it can take some time to get remains back.

“That’s why we’ve always tried to work with Network Rail.

“But this case is a tipping point for us. We can’t keep quiet any longer.”

Network Rail responds to Missing Pets Perth and Kinross complaint

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We understand how devastating it is to lose a pet.

“If pets are struck by trains, we try to remove the remains as quickly as we can and, if possible, reunite them with their owners.

“Only those with the necessary safety training, accreditation and access permissions can enter the lineside area.

“This often means those rescuing pets or recovering remains need to travel from other areas of the country to do so, which can take time.

“The railway is extremely busy,” the spokesperson added.

“And our people need to be able to safely access the tracks at a time that won’t delay or cancel trains, which could disrupt thousands of passengers.”