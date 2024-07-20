Perthshire animal charity’s fury as Network Rail ‘loses’ missing pet’s body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire animal charity’s fury as Network Rail ‘loses’ missing pet’s body

Missing Pets Perth and Kinross claims it's not first time rail operator has caused needless heartache for owners

By Morag Lindsay
Christine Faulds-Quinn and Katie McCandless selfie
Christine Faulds Quinn and Katie McCandless of Missing Pets Perth and Kinross. Image: Supplied.

A Perthshire animal charity has blasted Network Rail after a week-long battle to retrieve the remains of a much-loved cat.

Missing Pets Perth and Kinross founder Katie McCandless has been fighting on behalf of a woman whose cat was killed on the track close to her home just outside Perth.

On Monday, she enlisted Network Rail to remove the body safely, so she could return it to the owner for cremation.

She says she gave the company the precise location at the time.

But five days on, she says she is tired of being fobbed off, with no one able to tell her where the remains are now.

There is even a suggestion that the cat had been left at a pickup point 70 miles away in East Lothian.

Train in Perth Station
Missing Pets Perth and Kinross says the cat was killed a few miles from the city: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s been absolutely horrible, so callous,” said Katie.

“I spent days battling to get this cat off the railway line. And now no one can tell me where she is.

“And all this time the owner is in limbo. Her cat was her whole world.”

Case is ‘tipping point’ says Missing Pets Perth and Kinross

Network Rail says there are factors which can lead to delays in retrieving pets’ remains.

And it insists it is working to resolve this case as quickly as possible.

But Katie claims it has fallen far short on this occasion.

Katie McCandless seated on bench with small white fluffy dog on knee
Missing Pets Perth and Kinross founder Katie McCandless and her dog Baxter.

“It’s stressful enough for me, all this going round in circles,” she added.

“But no owner should have to go through this.”

She also claims it’s not the first time Network Rail has hindered Missing Pets Perth and Kinross attempts to help.

On one occasion, she alleges fellow volunteer Christine Faulds Quinn spent 17 hours standing by an access gate next to the body of a dog which had been run over, while children and families passed by.

And Katie claims there have been other instances when they have been unable to bring dead pets home.

The charity says Network Rail should be making every effort to retrieve remains, scan for microchips and reunite animals with their owners.

Network rail logo on sign
Network Rail says safety has to come first. Image: Shutterstock.

“We totally understand people can’t just go onto the tracks themselves, for their own safety and for the drivers,” she said.

“And we know there are reasons why it can take some time to get remains back.

“That’s why we’ve always tried to work with Network Rail.

“But this case is a tipping point for us. We can’t keep quiet any longer.”

Network Rail responds to Missing Pets Perth and Kinross complaint

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We understand how devastating it is to lose a pet.

“If pets are struck by trains, we try to remove the remains as quickly as we can and, if possible, reunite them with their owners.

Train passing in a blur on railway tracks
Network Rail says retrieving animals is a speciality task. Image: Shutterstock.

“Only those with the necessary safety training, accreditation and access permissions can enter the lineside area.

“This often means those rescuing pets or recovering remains need to travel from other areas of the country to do so, which can take time.

“The railway is extremely busy,” the spokesperson added.

“And our people need to be able to safely access the tracks at a time that won’t delay or cancel trains, which could disrupt thousands of passengers.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The A93 between Old Scone and Guildtown.
Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A93 in Perthshire
Crido's in Perth.
Pair reported after 'dine-and-dash' at Perth city centre restaurant
Stagecoach bus receives parking ticket on Mill Street
Stagecoach anger after Perth council serves £100 fine because bus was at a bus…
Usman Ali Sultan.
Cigarettes and alcohol stolen in break-in at Perth convenience store
The Anglers Inn in Guildtown.
Guildtown hotel closes its pub as tenants leave after less than five months
Pigeons standing beside muddy base of South Inch pond, drained of water
Council urged to act fast as Perth's South Inch pond runs dry
The corner of Mill Street and South Methven Street in Perth.
Three charged after 'serious' assault in Perth city centre leaves man in hospital
Tree at centre of dispute.
Auchterarder neighbour row over 14m-high tree will be settled by Scottish Government
John Burgess at the fence which Perth and Kinross Council want removed.
Perth pensioner fears for privacy due to council's fence removal order
16
James being helped into the cockpit by Sam Jacob and Neil Hellier from Spitfires.com
Perthshire's James, 94, finally flies in Spitfire 72 years after mending the iconic plane

Conversation