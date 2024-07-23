Four people charged over Perth van theft and break-ins to cars

Four people have been charged over the theft of a van and break-ins to several cars in Perth.

Police were contacted at 7.45am on Monday to report the theft of a Volkswagen Crafter van being stolen from the North Muirton area.

As part of their investigation, officers discovered several cars had been broken into on Mull Place and Carnegie Place.

The stolen van was later recovered.

Three men and woman due in court

Three men, aged 31, 27, and 22, and a 19-year-old woman, have now been charged in connection with the incidents.

They are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Constable Leona Scott from Perth police station said: “These arrests show our determination to tackle acquisitive crime.

“This is a high priority and with the help of the public we will continue to target anyone involved in criminal activity.”