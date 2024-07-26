Damaged Perth Museum cow sculpture removed from CHAS charity trail

Hairy Highland Coo trail organisers say they’re saddened after one of the popular cow sculptures was damaged.

The blue and white cow has been removed from its plinth outside Perth Museum for repairs.

It’s one of 30 Highland cow sculptures which have been placed at locations around Perth and Kinross this summer.

The sponsored coos will be auctioned in aid of children’s hospice charity CHAS in September.

The damaged coo is known as Bull in a China Shop.

Hairy Highland Coo Trail organisers explained the empty plinth in a post on Facebook.

They said: “We are sad to say that our Bull in a China Shop, situated outside Perth Museum, has been damaged.

“Our Coo Crew have taken it back to it’s pen for some much needed MOOntenance but we will have it back on the trail ASAP.

“We are loving seeing everyone enjoying the trail. But we’d ask that you please don’t climb on the coos and please treat our herd with care.”

One person said they had seen people of all ages climbing on the sculpture outside Perth Museum.

Trail organisers say it’s important that the coos are in tip top condition if they are going to make as much money as possible for CHAS at the end of the summer.

Highland cow sculpture trail is summer hit

The Hairy Highland Coo sculpture trail has been a popular attraction since its launch at the end of June.

There are 14 coos in and around Perth, and another 16 at locations from Pitlochry to Kinross.

And large crowds have been gathering around the sculptures as people pose for selfies.

Bull in a China Shop artist Dana Leslie said she based the design on her gran’s collection of nick nacks.

The coo is sponsored by Perth UNESCO City of Craft and Folk Arts.

It and the rest of the colourfully-decorated fibreglass models will be brought together in the grounds of Scone Palace on the weekend of September 21-22.

They will then go to auction.

It’s hoped they will raise at least £100,000 to support CHAS’ work.

The charity runs the Rachel House children’s hospice at Kinross, and Robin House at Balloch.

The trail is being run in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council and Wild in Art, the creators of previous spectacles such as the Maggie’s Penguin Parade in Dundee and the Oor Wullie Bucket Trail.