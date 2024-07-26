Damaged Perth Museum cow sculpture removed from CHAS charity trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Damaged Perth Museum cow sculpture removed from CHAS charity trail

The model is part of the Perthshire-wide Hairy Highland Coo Trail which is raising money for CHAS

By Morag Lindsay
Blue and white Highland cow sculpture outside Perth Museum
Organisers hope to have the damaged Highland cow back in its place on the trail soon. Image: DC Thomson.

Hairy Highland Coo trail organisers say they’re saddened after one of the popular cow sculptures was damaged.

The blue and white cow has been removed from its plinth outside Perth Museum for repairs.

It’s one of 30 Highland cow sculptures which have been placed at locations around Perth and Kinross this summer.

The sponsored coos will be auctioned in aid of children’s hospice charity CHAS in September.

The damaged coo is known as Bull in a China Shop.

Hairy Highland Coo Trail organisers explained the empty plinth in a post on Facebook.

Close up of blue and white model cow's head outside Perth Museum
The damaged Highland cow has a prime spot on the Perth trail. Image: DC Thomson.

They said: “We are sad to say that our Bull in a China Shop, situated outside Perth Museum, has been damaged.

“Our Coo Crew have taken it back to it’s pen for some much needed MOOntenance but we will have it back on the trail ASAP.

“We are loving seeing everyone enjoying the trail. But we’d ask that you please don’t climb on the coos and please treat our herd with care.”

Perth Museum with blue and white cow sculpture outside
The cow in its usual spot outside Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One person said they had seen people of all ages climbing on the sculpture outside Perth Museum.

Trail organisers say it’s important that the coos are in tip top condition if they are going to make as much money as possible for CHAS at the end of the summer.

Highland cow sculpture trail is summer hit

The Hairy Highland Coo sculpture trail has been a popular attraction since its launch at the end of June.

There are 14 coos in and around Perth, and another 16 at locations from Pitlochry to Kinross.

And large crowds have been gathering around the sculptures as people pose for selfies.

Craig Cairnie's Tartan Army highland cow sculpture on show in Perth
Craig Cairnie’s Tartan Army highland cow sculpture is another popular fixture on the Perth trail.

Bull in a China Shop artist Dana Leslie said she based the design on her gran’s collection of nick nacks.

The coo is sponsored by Perth UNESCO City of Craft and Folk Arts.

Women strokes hairy model of cow in Perth shopping centre
There’s even a hairy coo in the St John’s Centre. Image; DC Thomson.
Cow sculpture beside river Tay with Perth skyline behind
Another of the coos on the Norie Miller riverside walk in Perth. image: DC Thomson.

It and the rest of the colourfully-decorated fibreglass models will be brought together in the grounds of Scone Palace on the weekend of September 21-22.

They will then go to auction.

It’s hoped they will raise at least £100,000 to support CHAS’ work.

The charity runs the Rachel House children’s hospice at Kinross, and Robin House at Balloch.

The trail is being run in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council and Wild in Art, the creators of previous spectacles such as the Maggie’s Penguin Parade in Dundee and the Oor Wullie Bucket Trail.

