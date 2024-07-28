Best pictures as 500 dookers take to the sea off Leven beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best pictures as 500 dookers take to the sea off Leven beach

Participants joined hands as they walked down the sand and into the Firth of Forth.

Fiona Livingstone Fitness take part in an attempt on the world record for the most people dipping in the sea holding hands. In aid of charity Megan's Space, a suicide charity set up by her parents, Rob and Jenny Copeland, from Ayrshire, after their daughter's death in 2019 aged 20. Supplied by Tina Norris
Fiona Livingstone Fitness take part in an attempt on the world record for the most people dipping in the sea holding hands. In aid of charity Megan's Space, a suicide charity set up by her parents, Rob and Jenny Copeland, from Ayrshire, after their daughter's death in 2019 aged 20. Supplied by Tina Norris
By Claire Warrender & Emma Grady

Hundreds of dookers took to Leven beach to set a world record for the biggest link’n’ dip.

Around 500 participants lined the sands in glorious sunshine on Sunday afternoon.

And they held hands before walking into the sea together to a piper’s rendition of Flower of Scotland.

The event was part of a wellness day in the Fife town, with yoga fitness and breathwork on offer along the Promenade.

And dipper groups from both sides of the Firth of Forth took advantage of the good weather by joining in.

Meanwhile, hundreds of spectators lined the prom to watch the spectacle.

All money raised during the Leven dook was donated to young people’s mental health charity Megan’s Space.

Photographer Tina Norris was at the beach to capture some of the fun.

From left to right is Helena Campbell from Bannockburn , Gemma Collins, Wim Hoff breath instructor, Heather Stobie from Sauchie, Clackmannanshire and Susan Watson, The Breath Alchemist, before the dip.
Helena Campbell from Bannockburn and Jill Nelson from Clackmannanshire try screaming at the end of a breath session lead by The Breath Alchemist, Susan Watson, before the dip.
Yoga with Lorna Green from Lorna Green Yoga, Linlithgow, before the dip. 
Steven Fitzpatrick and son Noah from Leven do yoga with Lorna Green Yoga from Linlithgow before the dip.
The group gather before entering the water.
Yoga before going in the water.
From the left is Yvonne Galloway and Margaret Fitzsimmons from Dundee Selkies enjoy an ice cream before the dip.
Spirits were high.
Speeches before getting in the water.
The group clapping after the speech.
Organiser Cuddy Cudworth with the piper before the dip.
Organiser Cuddy Cudworth before the dip.
Linking arms and going into the water. 
Cold water, big impact.
Debbie Black from Dunfermline, celebrating her 50th birthday weekend.
From left to right is Lynne Thomson, Lorna Green, Ashely Park and Janice Thomson.
Freezing but loving every second.
Braving the cold waters at Leven Beach.
The group make their way out of the cold water still with smiles on their faces.
Side by side in the icy waves.
Shauna Licznerska and her daughter Lucy (6) after the dip.
Cold waters, warm company.

 

More from Fife

Derek Mooney
Leven man's garden toilet break 'distasteful' but not sexual, court rules
Sharon Robertson
Fife woman stole thousands from dementia-stricken mum in bank transfer scam
John Anderson during his time in Gladiators. Image: Shutterstock.
John Anderson: Gladiators referee who lived in Fife and Perthshire dies aged 92
Etizolam dealers (L-R) Gareth Inglis, Andrew Caldow and John Healey
Sheriff says street valium becoming 'very problematic' as Fife dealers appear in court
Mark Aitken appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Joiner caused 'inexplicable' crash on M90 slip road in Kinross-shire
Andy and Carol Duff of Lower Largo
Couple behind popular Largo cafe and arts venue buy second village church
Stagecoach Number 39 in St Madoes. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Scotland left without transport watchdog as Stagecoach complaints pile up in Perthshire and Fife
6
Police and SGN workers on the scene at Guardbridge.
A919 in Guardbridge closed for over five hours due to 'high volume gas leak'
Newly-promoted Deputy Chief Constable Anthony Green, 6, shows Chief Constable Jo Farrell the ropes.
Delight as police-obsessed Fife boy receives surprise promotion to deputy chief constable
3
Dunfermline Sheriff Court sign
'Victim-blaming' Kelty man's life ban after battering partner unconscious

Conversation