Objectors march on Taymouth Castle at Perthshire protest rally

Protesters converged on Kenmore for a demonstration against the multimillion-pound redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate.

Objectors gathered for a rally at the gates to the Perthshire estate.

They then set off on a walk across the land, which is currently being transformed into a luxury resort by US real estate firm Discovery Land Company.

Organisers say around 100 people took part.

Many carried banners and hand-made placards.

Sunday’s protest was organised by the Landworkers’ Alliance (LWA).

It wants the new Land Reform (Scotland) Act to restrict what firms such as Discovery Land Company can do.

And it is calling for the inclusion of measures to open up land for new entrant farmers and affordable rural housing.

Organiser Tara Wight is the Landworkers’ Alliance Scotland Policy and Campaigns Coordinator.

She said: “We’re hoping that the success of yesterday’s rally will help to cultivate a broader grassroots movement for land justice in Scotland which will put land back in the hands of those who work and live on it.

“The outrageous concentration of land ownership in Scotland is a huge barrier for farmers and rural communities alike, who are currently bearing the brunt of limited access to land and skyrocketing land prices.”

Taymouth Castle rally comes five years into redevelopment

Discovery Land Company, led by American tycoon Mike Meldman, bought the Taymouth Castle Estate in 2019.

It has since spent more than £100 million on refurbishing the castle, which was near-derelict following a series of failed plans.

The 19th century landmark is now a private members’ clubhouse, employing more than 140 people.

In time, the resort will also feature a restored golf course and close to 150 homes costing £4m and upwards.

The company has also purchased a number of properties locally, including the Kenmore Hotel, Kenmore village store and the Moness holiday park in nearby Aberfeldy.

The village store reopened to the public, following a refurbishment, earlier this summer. The Kenmore Hotel is due to reopen to the public after a major facelift in 2026.

An online petition launched last year by protest group, Protect Loch Tay, has amassed almost 160,000 signatures.

But many locals welcome the project, and the jobs and opportunities it could bring.

Taymouth Castle is Discovery Land Company’s first residential community in the UK.

An economic impact study, commissioned by the firm, forecast it could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390 million over its first 25 years.

It is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.