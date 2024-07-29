Objectors march on Taymouth Castle at Perthshire protest rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Objectors march on Taymouth Castle at Perthshire protest rally

The rally targeted Discovery Land Company's multimillion-pound redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate at Kenmore

By Morag Lindsay
Protesters at Kenmore carrying banner which reads 'Those who toil should own the soil'
Protestors at the Taymouth Castle rally. Image: Jim Bond.

Protesters converged on Kenmore for a demonstration against the multimillion-pound redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate.

Objectors gathered for a rally at the gates to the Perthshire estate.

They then set off on a walk across the land, which is currently being transformed into a luxury resort by US real estate firm Discovery Land Company.

Organisers say around 100 people took part.

Many carried banners and hand-made placards.

People listening to speakers at Taymouth Castle protest rally
Protestors at Kenmore. Image: Jim Bond.

Sunday’s protest was organised by the Landworkers’ Alliance (LWA).

It wants the new Land Reform (Scotland) Act to restrict what firms such as Discovery Land Company can do.

And it is calling for the inclusion of measures to open up land for new entrant farmers and affordable rural housing.

Two women speaking as others appluad
Some of the crowd at the Taymouth Castle rally. Image: Clem Sandison
Speaker with person playing accordion behind
Music and speeches at Sunday’s rally at Taymouth Castle. Image: Jim Bond.

Organiser Tara Wight is the Landworkers’ Alliance Scotland Policy and Campaigns Coordinator.

She said: “We’re hoping that the success of yesterday’s rally will help to cultivate a broader grassroots movement for land justice in Scotland which will put land back in the hands of those who work and live on it.

Groundworks and bare earth on the Taymouth Castle estate
New homes are being built around the Taymouth Castle golf course. Image: Clem Sandison.

“The outrageous concentration of land ownership in Scotland is a huge barrier for farmers and rural communities alike, who are currently bearing the brunt of limited access to land and skyrocketing land prices.”

Taymouth Castle rally comes five years into redevelopment

Discovery Land Company, led by American tycoon Mike Meldman, bought the Taymouth Castle Estate in 2019.

It has since spent more than £100 million on refurbishing the castle, which was near-derelict following a series of failed plans.

The 19th century landmark is now a private members’ clubhouse, employing more than 140 people.

Taymouth Castle surrounded by greenery
Taymouth Castle is near Kenmore in Perthshire.

In time, the resort will also feature a restored golf course and close to 150 homes costing £4m and upwards.

The company has also purchased a number of properties locally, including the Kenmore Hotel, Kenmore village store and the Moness holiday park in nearby Aberfeldy.

The village store reopened to the public, following a refurbishment, earlier this summer. The Kenmore Hotel is due to reopen to the public after a major facelift in 2026.

Kenmore village store, at the end of a row of pretty whitewashed cottages
The Kenmore village store is back in business. Image: DC Thomson.

An online petition launched last year by protest group, Protect Loch Tay, has amassed almost 160,000 signatures.

But many locals welcome the project, and the jobs and opportunities it could bring.

Taymouth Castle is Discovery Land Company’s first residential community in the UK.

An economic impact study, commissioned by the firm, forecast it could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390 million over its first 25 years.

It is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

More from Perth & Kinross

Poundstretcher on Lochee Road in Dundee.
Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner…
Heather McDermid.
Dunkeld bakery Livvi's expands to open branch in Inchture
Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell, divisional commander for Tayside. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Top Tayside cop wants to cut hours spent dealing with mental health issues
Ewan Rawlings, Perth Sheriff Court
Perth beast chatted to FIVE child decoy accounts run by undercover cops – then…
Water safety notice beside dried out pond at Norie-MIller walk, Perth
Perth council probe as second city pond runs dry
5
John Anderson during his time in Gladiators. Image: Shutterstock.
John Anderson: Gladiators referee who lived in Fife and Perthshire dies aged 92
The M90 Friarton Bridge outside Perth.
Drivers face long queues due to M90 Friarton Bridge roadworks
Mark Aitken appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Joiner caused 'inexplicable' crash on M90 slip road in Kinross-shire
The crash happened on the A90 at Invergowrie. Image: Google Maps
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash on A90 at Invergowrie
Lorne Street, Monifieth.
Police say spate of motorhome thefts across Tayside are linked

Conversation