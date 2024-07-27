Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on A90 at Invergowrie

A man was taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash on the A90 at Invergowrie.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Motorists said there were major tailbacks northbound at around 1pm as two ambulances were at the scene.

Police said the man was taken to hospital to be checked over as the vehicle was uplifted.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 12.40pm on Saturday, July 27, 2024, we were called to a one car road crash on the A90 at Invergowrie.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to be checked over.

“The road was partially closed while the vehicle was uplifted and has now been reopened.”