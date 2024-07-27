Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on A90 at Invergowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on A90 at Invergowrie

The road was partially closed northbound on Saturday afternoon.

By James Simpson
The crash happened on the A90 at Invergowrie. Image: Google Maps
The crash happened on the A90 at Invergowrie. Image: Google Maps

A man was taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash on the A90 at Invergowrie.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Motorists said there were major tailbacks northbound at around 1pm as two ambulances were at the scene.

Police said the man was taken to hospital to be checked over as the vehicle was uplifted.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 12.40pm on Saturday, July 27, 2024, we were called to a one car road crash on the A90 at Invergowrie.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to be checked over.

“The road was partially closed while the vehicle was uplifted and has now been reopened.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The M90 Friarton Bridge outside Perth.
Long tailbacks and delays of over 30 minutes due to M90 Friarton Bridge roadworks
Lorne Street, Monifieth.
Police say spate of motorhome thefts across Tayside are linked
Owners Bryan and Isobel Webster
Fears Glenisla Hotel could be forced to close due to 'confusing' road signs
Stagecoach Number 39 in St Madoes. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Scotland left without transport watchdog as Stagecoach complaints pile up in Perthshire and Fife
3
Perthshire caravans near Errol.
Five caravans worth £164k stolen from Perthshire business
3
Tayside Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell outside Bell Street Police Headquarters in Dundee
Meet the ice hockey player who is Tayside's first female police chief
4
Vintage diggers with Scotland flag flying from one
Morris Leslie and first minister in Perthshire salute to diggers that built Scotland
Works on Commerical Street in Blairgowrie
Blairgowrie gas leak: Road closures to stay in place into next week amid Tesco…
Perthshire Pride 2023.
Perthshire Pride to be alcohol-free and have no big-name acts after firm cancels £30k…
Blue and white Highland cow sculpture outside Perth Museum
Perth Museum cow sculpture may have been damaged deliberately