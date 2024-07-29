Nearly 200 cars clamped across Perth and Kinross in unpaid tax crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Nearly 200 cars clamped across Perth and Kinross in unpaid tax crackdown

It follows action taken in Dundee, Angus and Fife.

By Andrew Robson
Cars have been clamped by the DVLA. Image: Shutterstock
Cars have been clamped by the DVLA. Image: Shutterstock

Nearly 200 cars have been clamped across Perth and Kinross during a crackdown on unpaid tax.

The DVLA clamped 180 vehicles in Perth and four in Kinross last week.

It comes amid a major drive by the UK Government agency to target those who fail to pay their road tax.

During recent crackdowns elsewhere in the region, 30 vehicles were clamped in Angus and more than 50 were targeted in Fife.

In April, more than 250 vehicles were clamped across Dundee and Angus.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “Whilst over 98% of vehicles are taxed correctly, DVLA is committed to keeping untaxed vehicles off our roads.

‘Range of enforcement measures’ as DVLA clamps cars across Perth and Kinross

“We have a range of enforcement measures including fines and penalties and are working hard with our national wheel clamping partner to clamp untaxed vehicles.

“It is easy for drivers to pay their vehicle tax, including using our quick and accessible online services.”

The DVLA does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action.

They use a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

Drivers whose vehicles get clamped must tax their vehicle before paying a release fee to get it back.

The clamp release fee is £100.

Vehicles unclaimed after a fortnight can be disposed of by auction, breaking or crushing.

More from Perth & Kinross

Cancer Research UK store in Blairgowrie.
Oil painting worth more than £950 stolen from Blairgowrie charity shop
Queues on the M90 during the roadworks on the Friarton Bridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Friarton Bridge: When will disruptive M90 roadworks end?
Poundstretcher on Lochee Road in Dundee.
Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner…
Protesters at Kenmore carrying banner which reads 'Those who toil should own the soil'
Objectors march on Taymouth Castle at Perthshire protest rally
2
Heather McDermid.
Dunkeld bakery Livvi's expands to open branch in Inchture
Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell, divisional commander for Tayside. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Top Tayside cop wants to cut hours spent dealing with mental health issues
Ewan Rawlings, Perth Sheriff Court
Perth beast chatted to FIVE child decoy accounts run by undercover cops – then…
Water safety notice beside dried out pond at Norie-MIller walk, Perth
Perth council probe as second city pond runs dry
7
John Anderson during his time in Gladiators. Image: Shutterstock.
John Anderson: Gladiators referee who lived in Fife and Perthshire dies aged 92
Queues on the M90 during the Fiarton Bridge roadworks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Drivers face long queues due to M90 Friarton Bridge roadworks

Conversation