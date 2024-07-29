Nearly 200 cars clamped across Perth and Kinross in unpaid tax crackdown

Nearly 200 cars have been clamped across Perth and Kinross during a crackdown on unpaid tax.

The DVLA clamped 180 vehicles in Perth and four in Kinross last week.

It comes amid a major drive by the UK Government agency to target those who fail to pay their road tax.

During recent crackdowns elsewhere in the region, 30 vehicles were clamped in Angus and more than 50 were targeted in Fife.

In April, more than 250 vehicles were clamped across Dundee and Angus.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “Whilst over 98% of vehicles are taxed correctly, DVLA is committed to keeping untaxed vehicles off our roads.

“We have a range of enforcement measures including fines and penalties and are working hard with our national wheel clamping partner to clamp untaxed vehicles.

“It is easy for drivers to pay their vehicle tax, including using our quick and accessible online services.”

The DVLA does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action.

They use a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

Drivers whose vehicles get clamped must tax their vehicle before paying a release fee to get it back.

The clamp release fee is £100.

Vehicles unclaimed after a fortnight can be disposed of by auction, breaking or crushing.