Bin strike dates confirmed across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Bin strike dates have been confirmed across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Workers have voted to take industrial action in a dispute over pay.

The strikes will take place between August 14 and August 21 in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling.

The action will involve waste workers, street cleaners and recycling centre operators.

It comes after Unison, Unite and GMB members rejected a 3.2% rise put on the table by council umbrella body Cosla, which said the offer was “strong, fair and credible”.

Dates for bin strikes Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Although the dates for bin strikes have been announced, it has not yet been confirmed whether bin collections and recycling centres will be affected on all or just some of these days.

Specific plans for each area are expected to be announced closer to the time.

Cosla met with trade unions and the Scottish Government on Tuesday and described the talks as “constructive”.

Unite welcomed the “positive talks” but warned a new “credible offer” must be tabled to suspend industrial action.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: “Industrial action will start in two weeks unless ministers and local authorities identify the money needed to make an acceptable offer.”

Unison described the industrial action as a “last resort”.

Councillor Katie Hagmann from Cosla said: “While no immediate solution was identified, officers will now undertake further work at pace in the coming days to explore all options to avoid industrial action.

“However, I reiterated to the cabinet secretary the very limited options available to local government, and that any solution needs to be both affordable and sustainable.”

What have Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling councils said about bin strikes?

Sharon McKenzie, Fife Council’s head of human resources, said: “We will assess the impact this would have on our services in Fife to minimise the effect of this locally.

“Cosla are continuing to negotiate with trade unions on behalf of councils across Scotland.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We will continue to monitor the situation and should any members of our staff participate in industrial action we will do all we can to minimise disruption to services faced by our residents and businesses.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson added they would work to “minimise disruption” to residents if strike action goes ahead.

Dundee and Angus councils have also been approached for comment.

During the last major bin strikes in 2022, rubbish piled up on streets across the region.

Rats were lured into Dundee and Perth city centres as bins overflowed.

The strikes were eventually called off at the start of September 2022 after a new pay offer came forward.

However, bin workers in Perth and Kinross then went on strike again in August 2023.