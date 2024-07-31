Bin strike dates confirmed across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Bin strike dates confirmed across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Union members are set to take industrial action in August if they do not receive an improved pay offer.

By Andrew Robson
Waste and refuge workers are set to strike in Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling
Bin workers are set to strike in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Bin strike dates have been confirmed across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Workers have voted to take industrial action in a dispute over pay.

The strikes will take place between August 14 and August 21 in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling.

The action will involve waste workers, street cleaners and recycling centre operators.

It comes after Unison, Unite and GMB members rejected a 3.2% rise put on the table by council umbrella body Cosla, which said the offer was “strong, fair and credible”.

Dates for bin strikes Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Although the dates for bin strikes have been announced, it has not yet been confirmed whether bin collections and recycling centres will be affected on all or just some of these days.

Specific plans for each area are expected to be announced closer to the time.

Cosla met with trade unions and the Scottish Government on Tuesday and described the talks as “constructive”.

Unison workers have voted to strike.
Unison workers have voted to strike. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Unite welcomed the “positive talks” but warned a new “credible offer” must be tabled to suspend industrial action.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: “Industrial action will start in two weeks unless ministers and local authorities identify the money needed to make an acceptable offer.”

Unison described the industrial action as a “last resort”.

Councillor Katie Hagmann from Cosla said: “While no immediate solution was identified, officers will now undertake further work at pace in the coming days to explore all options to avoid industrial action.

“However, I reiterated to the cabinet secretary the very limited options available to local government, and that any solution needs to be both affordable and sustainable.”

What have Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling councils said about bin strikes?

Sharon McKenzie, Fife Council’s head of human resources, said: “We will assess the impact this would have on our services in Fife to minimise the effect of this locally.

“Cosla are continuing to negotiate with trade unions on behalf of councils across Scotland.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We will continue to monitor the situation and should any members of our staff participate in industrial action we will do all we can to minimise disruption to services faced by our residents and businesses.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson added they would work to “minimise disruption” to residents if strike action goes ahead.

Dundee and Angus councils have also been approached for comment.

Rubbish strewn across Reform Street, Dundee.
Rubbish piled up on Reform Street in Dundee during the 2022 bin strikes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

During the last major bin strikes in 2022, rubbish piled up on streets across the region.

Rats were lured into Dundee and Perth city centres as bins overflowed.

The strikes were eventually called off at the start of September 2022 after a new pay offer came forward.

However, bin workers in Perth and Kinross then went on strike again in August 2023.

