WWII vehicles used in the D-Day landings starred at the City of Perth Salute.

The annual event took place on Sunday and featured a parade through the city centre and performances from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

This year’s free event at North Inch also commemorated the 80th anniversary of the landings in 1944.

It comes after last year’s event saw Eve Muirhead granted freedom of the city.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the scenes.