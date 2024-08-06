Dried-out South Inch Pond repairs complete but re-fill not so simple, says council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dried-out South Inch Pond repairs complete but re-fill not so simple, says council

Repairs to a second empty city pond will also require a specialist contractor.

By Morag Lindsay
Dried out South Inch pond repair
All the water has drained away from the South Inch pond. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Council bosses say repairs to the pipes that feed water to the South Inch pond are complete.

It comes after the boating pond at the popular Perth park completely dried out this summer.

However, it will take some time for the pond to re-fill, since it is supplied by the Craigie Burn, and needs the water levels there to be high enough.

Meanwhile a second Perth pond, at Norie-Miller Walk, remains empty.

Specialists have been brought in to get to the bottom of the problem there.

Pigeons standing beside muddy base of South Inch pond, drained of water
The South Inch pond is out of water. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Black and white photo of children playing beside South Inch pond while people row boats on the water
It’s a far cry from the South Inch pond’s heyday. Image: DC Thomson.

Locals have been raising the alarm about the state of the ponds at both beauty spots.

Passers-by have reported seeing dead water birds, where once there were swans and ducks.

Others have been recalling when the South Inch pond was filled with rowing boats and families enjoying the fresh air.

South Inch pond depends on Craigie Burn

The Courier contacted Perth and Kinross Council with residents’ concerns about the South Inch Pond in the middle of July.

Locals said they have never seen the water level so low.

The pond is owned and operated by the council, and is supposed to be topped up with water from the Craigie Burn.

Craigie Burn with road and cars beside
The Craigie Burn needs to be high enough to fill the pond. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council later confirmed local suspicions that the issue was caused by a blockage in the infill pipe.

The council has authorisation from Sepa to abstract water from the Craigie Burn under the Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011.

But there are limits to how much it is permitted to take each day.

This is to protect the Craigie Burn itself.

Norie-Miller ponds a separate issue

The Courier raised similar concerns about the Norie-Miller ponds at the end of July.

Dried out pond at Norie-Miller walk, Perth, with cracked surface and ailing wildlflowers
The Norie-Miller ponds are also a pale shadow of their former glory. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dried out rocks where waterfall should be
The waterfall contains no water. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

They are normally one of the most popular features of the Norie-Miller walk beside the River Tay.

But they currently contain no water.

And the resident ducks and other wildlife are nowhere to be seen.

There were complaints when the Norie-Miller ponds dried out in 2018.

On that occasion a pump had broken down, forcing the resident water birds to move on after the fish they had been feeding on died.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council says it is dealing with the South Inch and Norie-Miller ponds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Speaking this week, Perth and Kinross Council said it was taking action at both sites.

“Repairs to the pipes that feed the South Inch pond have now been repaired,” said a spokesperson.

“And it will refill when the Craigie Burn is high enough to pass water through to the pond.

“We have appointed a specialist contractor who will look at what is causing the issue at the Norie-Miller ponds.”

Conversation