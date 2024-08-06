Perth street sealed off as armed police scour area

A Perth street was sealed off on Tuesday night as armed police were seen scouring the area.

The corner of Dunsinane Drive into Campsie Road and Moulin Crescent was taped off at around 6.30pm as police conducted door-to-door enquiries.

Witnesses also reported seeing officers in armed response vehicles driving around Letham.

At one point, officers were talking to residents in a back garden.

It is thought they were searching for a suspect.

Letham roads sealed off as police conduct Perth search

An onlooker told The Courier: “The corner of Campsie Road and Dunsinane Drive is taped off.

“Police look as if they are looking for someone.

“They are in the garden of one of the properties in Dunsinane Drive and talking to the occupants.

“They must be looking for someone who has made off from them.

“There are also two armed response Volvos driving around in relation to this.

“The police in there are kitted up as well.”

Another witness said: “Police were asking locals if they saw someone running off.

“They took something away in an evidence bag.”

The cordon was taken down at 7.40pm.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.