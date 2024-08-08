VIDEO: Perth family flee home after car torched in driveway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

VIDEO: Perth family flee home after car torched in driveway

The family's car was set on fire outside their house while they were in the garden.

By Morag Lindsay

A Perth family claim they’ve been forced to flee their home after their car was torched in the driveway.

Jacek and Marlenka Andrzejczak have been moved to a place of safety with their two sons and two dogs.

Police say they are investigating a case of wilful fire-raising.

The couple are originally from Poland, but Jacek, a sous chef, has been in Scotland for 17 years and Marlenka for 13.

Marlenka, 32, says they were in the garden at their home in Weavers Well Crescent, Perth, with their younger son when the attack happened.

She says they heard a loud explosion, but never imagined it was so close to home.

Security camera image of burning car
The moment the car goes up in flames outside the Andrzejczak family home. Image: Marlenka Andrzejczak

“I went into the kitchen and all I could see was the light coming from the living room. Everything was orange,” she said.

“I opened the front door and saw our car was on fire.

“I was screaming. It was terrifying. I grabbed my son and called the police and fire brigade.”

Perth car fire caught on security cameras

Jacek, 58, and Marlenka say they have handed CCTV footage of the incident to the police.

They have also shared it with The Courier in the hope it can help officers to catch the culprit.

Security footage of hooded man pouring liquid from a can over a car late at night
Security footage shows a man pouring liquid over the car before setting it alight. Image: Marlenka Andrzejczak.

In it, a man can be seen pouring liquid over the bonnet of the car.

He then strikes a light and runs away as the vehicle goes up in flames.

The car, a Ford Mondeo estate, is now a burnt-out wreck.

The house was also damaged by the flames. And Marlenka shudders to think about what could have happened.

Charred car in driveway with police van behind
The remains of the burnt-out car. Image: Marlenka Andrzejczak

“The ground is all black and charred where the car was sitting, and the windows at the front of the house cracked in the heat,” she said.

“We all have boxes for the gas supply sitting outside our houses.

“It was lucky our car was diesel. If it was petrol it would have exploded the whole street.”

‘Police say it’s not safe to return’

The family has had to buy another car so Jacek can get to his work at a popular restaurant in Perthshire.

Charred pavement and burned hedge outside family home following fire
The aftermath of the fire on the driveway. Image: Marlenka Andrzejczak.

Meanwhile Marlenka, a restaurant supervisor, is off work taking care of her sons.

The family rented the home, near Broxden, from Caledonia Housing Association.

Marlenka says they were the first residents in the street when the houses were built seven or eight years ago.

She says the family are now struggling in cramped temporary accommodation and fearful of where they might end up.

“We can’t go back to our house,” she said.

“The police say it’s not safe for us.”

Blackened driveway
The Perth family’s home was their pride and joy before the car fire. Image: Marlenka Andrzejczak.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a car on fire on Weavers Well Crescent, Perth, around 1am on Tuesday July 30 2024.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Caledonia Housing Association said: “We were made aware of an incident at Weavers Well on Tuesday July 30, which involved a fire in a car with minor damage to one property close by.

“There were no reports of injuries.

“Caledonia staff attended to assess the situation, are continuing to liaise with Police Scotland and are providing support to the tenant of the property that was impacted.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Emil Pencierzynski crashed into a Crieff house.
Teen fined for crashing car into Crieff pensioner's living room in Storm Babet
James Bremner and Lauren Rees outside Death's Door clinic on Auchterarder High Street
How Judy Murray’s Instagram praise rocketed Perthshire sports massage business
Perth Airport entrance
Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself in broad daylight near Perth Airport
Balnaguard stock image from Google Street View.jpg
Big emergency response to quad bike incident in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Octogenarian driver and a 'beacon of light'
The A9 near Dunkeld and Birnam ahead of dualling exhibition
Chance to find out more about latest stage of A9 dualling north of Perth
Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser launches party leader bid with brutal swipe at Douglas Ross
2
Dougie Law holding parking fine standing outside his home.
Disabled Perthshire OAP wins £100 pub parking fine fight
The M90 near Craigend. Image: Google Street View
M90 near Perth reopens after vehicle catches fire
Police at the corner of Campsie Road and Dunsinane Drive in Letham, Perth.
Perth street sealed off as armed police scour area

Conversation