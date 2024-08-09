Perthshire councillor fills 100 bags as roadside rubbish runs to kitchen sink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire councillor fills 100 bags as roadside rubbish runs to kitchen sink

Frank Smith has collected the junk from the side of the road since the start of this year

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Frank Smith next to black bags of rubbish
Frank Smith has lifted the rubbish from the side of the road.

A Perthshire councillor says he’s filled more than 100 bags with litter that’s been dumped by the side of his ward this year.

And Almond and Earn councillor Frank Smith says he has found everything from a mattress to the proverbial kitchen sink.

One of the worst blackspots for rubbish is a layby on the approach to Lochty on the way to Perth.

Conservative Mr Smith says the bin there is frequently overflowing, with bags of junk piled up alongside.

And he says fly-tipping is also a hazard.

By-election winner Frank Smith with council leader Murray Lyle.
Frank Smith has been litter picking.

“I have also noticed discarded household items such as a mattress, sink, sideboard,” he said.

“This is evidently irresponsible behaviour from those people not prepared to make a short journey to the recycle facility.”

Perthshire rangers on litter patrol

Mr Smith hit out after Perth and Kinross rangers revealed they have filled almost 600 bags with litter dumped at Perthshire beauty spots since the start of June.

More than 100 bags were collected last weekend alone.

Perth and Kinross Council is urging visitors to take their rubbish home or face a £500 fine if they’re caught.

Visitor ranger van with bags of rubbish spilling out
Some of the rubbish collected by Perth and Kinross rangers. Image: Supplied.

It is sorting through the rubbish for recycling and searching for evidence that might link it to litter louts.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “If we find evidence of who the litter belongs to, £500 fixed penalty notices will be issued.”

Council acting on rubbish

Council leader Councillor Grant Laing said: “Perth and Kinross is a wonderful place to visit and we welcome thousands of tourists from home and abroad each year.

“The vast majority of those behave responsibly. And our visitor rangers do a fantastic job of engaging with those in rural areas.

Grant laing
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It is extremely disappointing when people leave their rubbish behind and we will be issuing those responsible fixed penalty notices where possible.”

Perth and Kinross Council announced it was clamping down on fly-tipping earlier this year.

Mobile cameras are being installed at fly-tipping hotspots.

And the authority is pledging to fully investigate every complaint it receives

It comes after funding of £90,000 a year was set aside in last year’s Perth and Kinross Council budget to help tackle the problem.

