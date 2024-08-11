Best pictures from Kinross Show

Kinross hosted one of the most scenic shows in Scotland on Saturday.

The annual gathering went ahead at RSPB Loch Leven and featured the best in agricultural exhibits, as well as entertainment for all the family.

This was the 194th annual Kinross Show.

And attractions this year included the Calcutta Cup and a new Memories of Kinross Show Tent, where visitors were encouraged to share stories, photos and reports from years gone by.

Here are some of the best photos from the day by our photographer Steve Brown.