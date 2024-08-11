Best pictures from Kinross Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from Kinross Show

The 194th Kinross Show went ahead at RSPB Loch Leven and The Courier was there to capture the day in photos

Kinross Show at RSPB Loch Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kinross Show at RSPB Loch Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay & Heather Fowlie

Kinross hosted one of the most scenic shows in Scotland on Saturday.

The annual gathering went ahead at RSPB Loch Leven and featured the best in agricultural exhibits, as well as entertainment for all the family.

This was the 194th annual Kinross Show.

And attractions this year included the Calcutta Cup and a new Memories of Kinross Show Tent, where visitors were encouraged to share stories, photos and reports from years gone by.

Here are some of the best photos from the day by our photographer Steve Brown.

Ivy Henderson (1) and Amber Henderson (1) from Glenfarg and Lochgelly on the see-saw at Kinross Show.
Fancy Dress horse show.
General scenes at Kinross Show.
Finn Crawford (2) with Dad Craig on the quad bike at the show.
Verdie practicing a move as she is a student at Aviation Eclipse Cheerleading in Glenrothes.
Some of Kinross & District Pipe Band at Kinross Show.
Doggy display in the arena.
A tiny puppy gets to meet a goat for the first time!
Janice Milne and Kim Harding from Stirling / Aberdeenshire in the sheep pens at Kinross Show.
Dairy Farmers Hamish (2) and Lochlan (2) from Dunblane.
Katie, Hamish, Matthew, Lochlan, James and Angus having a brilliant time!
Verdie in the bales at Kinross Show.
Phoebe Wilkinson (6) from Crook of Devon on a Trax.
Peter Wood (71) from Crook of Devon enjoys an ice cream at Kinross Show.
Hog Roast rolls prepping for the crowds.
Leanne Brown, 37 with puppy ‘Bonnie’, 3 months, from Glenrothes.
Dancers performing on stage.
Matthew Simpson (Farmer) with Aimee Young (10) from Ayreshire / Kilmarnock with Champion Dutch Spotted Sheep ‘Lochlad Gail’ at Kinross Show.
Joanne Wallace, 38  spinning wool of East Central Scotland Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers at Kinross Show.
Lottie Armstrong, 2, from Kinneswood.
Joanne Wallace (38) and Caroline MacDonald (56) of East Central Scotland Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers.
Lottie Armstrong (2) and Rosie Robertson (2) from Kinneswodd playing in the sandpit.
Emiley, Verdie, Amanda and Brooke and Harley from Aviation Exclipse Cheerleading in Glenrothes playing on the bails.
Ruby Thorpe (7) with mum Emma and Molly the working cocker spaniel.
Sarah Rankine Cooks and James Armstrong Game conduct a demonstration at Kinross Show.
Robbie, David, Theo and Orla from Kinross & Fintry in a Telehandler at Kinross Show.
Sarah Rankine demonstration a cooking workshop.
Val Rough of Vals Scottish Tablet Treats.
Farmers discuss cows.
Kerry Pratt gets a sample of tablet from Val Rough from Milnathort.
Ponies enter the show arena.
Highland cows enter the show arena.
Ponies in the arena.
Ponies enter the show arena at Kinross Show.
Lots of farming equipment on display.
Daniel Black from Kinross and a Young Farmer giving Desk Curling a go.
Sheep being judges and waiting to be shown.
Sheep being judged.
Sheep being checked before the judging.
Miniature goats in the RHET tent.
Dairy cows get milked after showing.
Jessica Whiteford (5) from Cupar has accurate aim on the Axe Throwing stand.
Alison Cotton and cocker cross Misty.
Dancers from Matthew Dance Academy Studios performing at Kinross Show.
Dancers from Matthew Dance Academy Studios performing on stage.

Conversation