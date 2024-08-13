Family of Perth stabbing victim fear killer Robbie Smullen will be released on parole this year

The family of a Perth stabbing victim fear killer Robbie Smullen could be released halfway through his sentence when he goes before the parole board this year.

Smullen was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to nine years and three months in jail for stabbing 22-year-old Barry Dixon in the heart with a knife at a flat in Wallace Court on June 4 2019.

The killer denied murdering Mr Dixon in the attack and maintained that he acted in self defence.

But in March 2021, a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh rejected his claim and convicted him of killing his victim on the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

In June, Barry’s family were contacted by the parole board over the potential freeing of Smullen and were invited to make written representations against his release.

Under Scots Law, offenders who have been sentenced to more than four years in prison but are not on life restriction orders will automatically be considered for parole once they have served half their sentence.

Smullen will have served half his sentence on November 8.

‘As if Barry’s death and our loss was insignificant’

Barry’s family said they were informed that Smullen would be considered for release shortly after the fifth anniversary of Mr Dixon’s death.

They believe the current parole system fails to put victims first and backed The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which wants to see reforms that would stop the re-traumatisation of those hurt by violent crime.

Jade Taylor, Barry’s aunt, told The Courier: “We received a letter informing us Smullen was being considered for early release just after Barry’s memorial, and we only had a few weeks to respond if we wanted to submit information for consideration.

“It’s as if Barry’s death and our loss was insignificant, and I hope serious changes are made soon, to allow all victims to have a voice.

“Even after reading about The Courier’s campaign, about the parole system in Scotland, we could not really have imagined just how impersonal and detached it is from the victims.”

Jade said that her family had not been invited to attend the parole hearing but believes that should be an option in every case.

“It is disgusting that the family of victims are not invited to attend parole hearings in person,” she said.

“To explain their terrible loss face to face with the people making decisions and to listen to other information considered for such a massive decision to be made.

“Cutting a killer’s sentence in half is not normal and it is not insignificant.”

‘Our children are killed by these violent, evil monsters’

The family say the recent decision to release Kirriemuir killer Tasmin Glass on parole halfway through her ten-year sentence for culpable homicide fills them with fear.

Jade believes violent killers like Smullen should not be automatically considered for parole halfway through their sentence – a reform The Courier has asked the Scottish Government to address in our campaign.

She questioned the value the current system puts on the lives of those lost.

“After hearing the awful news that evil Tamsin Glass is being released after serving only half of her sentence, we are in no doubt Smullen will also be released,” said Jade.

“Our thoughts go out to Steven’s family.

“Like us, they have been through the worst trauma and loss, trauma that never leaves you.

“Then someone decides to do this and you are losing your child all over again.

“The families of victims are suffering enough, they are going through enough.”

A review of the parole process in Scotland is under way amid the release of Glass last month.

The first minister has also committed to look at how the current system affects victims.

“Our children are killed by these violent, evil monsters – then it feels like the justice system is slowly killing us, and why?” said Jade.

“There is no reason to halve the sentence for monsters committing serious crimes – especially when their sentence is so little in the first place.”