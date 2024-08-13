£3.4m Letham Hub handover marks new dawn for Perth community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

£3.4m Letham Hub handover marks new dawn for Perth community

The keys for the new Letham Hub have been handed over to locals

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Council leader handing over keys for Letham Hub watched by invited guests
Guests joined local residents for the handover of the Letham Hub.

Residents in a Perth neighbourhood have collected the keys to their shiny new community centre.

The £3.4 million Letham Hub has been handed over to the Letham4All group.

It features a new community café with soft play area, meeting rooms, a gym, refurbished sports hall, changing village, and fully accessible disabled standard washrooms.

Upstairs includes a training room, treatment room, hot-desking office and a family room.

The building on Amulree Road, Perth, was finished in May this year.

Gran Laing presenting keys to Alan Murray at Letham community barbecue
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing hands over the hub keys to Letham4all chairman Alan Murray. Image: Supplied.

It was built on Perth and Kinross Council-owned land.

Funding came from the council, the Scottish Government and the National Lottery.

Letham4All chairman Alan Murray accepted the keys to the Letham Hub from council leader Grant Laing at a community barbecue on Saturday.

Letham hub success down to community commitment

Mr Murray said it was “a real red-letter day” for Letham.

He added: “None of this would have been possible without the hard work and sheer determination of local community volunteers to see The Hub come to fruition.

“It is a fantastic example of how communities can make a real difference when people work together.

“Now the work begins to ensure The Hub delivers all the activities to make life across our communities better and healthier, and provide everyone with the opportunities to reach their full potential from cradle to grave.”

Local councillor John Rebbeck and Provost Xander McDade with large group of locals enjoying outdoors activities behind
Local councillor John Rebbeck and Provost Xander McDade at the Letham community barbecue. Image: Supplied

Perth City North councillor and Letham4All board member John Rebbeck said: “This is a wonderful day for the community of Letham, but also the many surrounding communities who will be able to take advantage of these fantastic facilities.

“It’s also a vindication of, and deserved reward for, the hard work of the many many people, who have been involved in trying to make this happen over several years.”

Thorntons Law was also praised for supporting the application process for National Lottery funding.

More from Perth & Kinross

Fraser Turnbull with a sunflower
Sunflower displays across Perth and Kinross cancelled due to 'rubbish' summer
A view of Kilgraston independent school in Perthshire
Perthshire boarding school closes down just a year after being saved
The Malt House in Perth.
Legendary Perth pub closes as owner issues thank you to punters
Hand holding Abernethy pearl in mussel shell
Abernethy Pearl: Does jewel in Cairncross crown belong in Perth Museum?
Rebecca Tasker
Driver jailed for killing young Angus mum in A90 crash near Dundee
The Northern Lights from Letham, near Cupar. Image: David Hamilton
Spectacular photos of Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
Fortune Palace, Airlie Street, Alyth.
Reopening plan revealed for Alyth Chinese takeaway that has been shut for 4+ years
The Craigmill Skill Centre is based at Strathmartine. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee disability centre to close with patients moved to Perth
Perth killer Robbie Smullen
Family of Perth stabbing victim fear killer Robbie Smullen will be released on parole…
4
New county hotel fire 1st year anniversary
Man accused of stealing CCTV cameras from Perth fire tragedy hotel

Conversation