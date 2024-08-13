£3.4m Letham Hub handover marks new dawn for Perth community

Residents in a Perth neighbourhood have collected the keys to their shiny new community centre.

The £3.4 million Letham Hub has been handed over to the Letham4All group.

It features a new community café with soft play area, meeting rooms, a gym, refurbished sports hall, changing village, and fully accessible disabled standard washrooms.

Upstairs includes a training room, treatment room, hot-desking office and a family room.

The building on Amulree Road, Perth, was finished in May this year.

It was built on Perth and Kinross Council-owned land.

Funding came from the council, the Scottish Government and the National Lottery.

Letham4All chairman Alan Murray accepted the keys to the Letham Hub from council leader Grant Laing at a community barbecue on Saturday.

Letham hub success down to community commitment

Mr Murray said it was “a real red-letter day” for Letham.

He added: “None of this would have been possible without the hard work and sheer determination of local community volunteers to see The Hub come to fruition.

“It is a fantastic example of how communities can make a real difference when people work together.

“Now the work begins to ensure The Hub delivers all the activities to make life across our communities better and healthier, and provide everyone with the opportunities to reach their full potential from cradle to grave.”

Perth City North councillor and Letham4All board member John Rebbeck said: “This is a wonderful day for the community of Letham, but also the many surrounding communities who will be able to take advantage of these fantastic facilities.

“It’s also a vindication of, and deserved reward for, the hard work of the many many people, who have been involved in trying to make this happen over several years.”

Thorntons Law was also praised for supporting the application process for National Lottery funding.