Reopening plan revealed for Alyth Chinese takeaway that has been shut for 4+ years

The reopening plan for an Alyth Chinese takeaway has been revealed.

Fortune Palace has been closed since February 2020, when it was damaged in a fire that began in flats above the Airlie Street building.

Now it is set to reopen to please locals who feared they had seen the last of the popular takeaway.

But earlier this month a sign appeared in the window saying it would be back open soon.

Anna Tian, whose family are landlords of Fortune Palace, says the meals will still be cooked by tenant and previous chef Ming Chen.

“When we went into the shop lots of people asked when we would be open,” she said.

“We are planning to reopen at the end of the month if all goes to plan.

“We are just waiting for the plumber to finish the work.

“The tenant took over a year before the fire started so he will return and it will be the same as before.

“He has been working part-time as a chef in Dundee while it has been closed.

“It will be the same chefs and the food should be the same quality.”

Airlie Street pavement was closed off for three years

The fire was a major incident in the Perthshire town.

Rescuers spent nearly eight and a half hours tackling the blaze, which caused major structural damage to the upstairs premises, destroying most of the roof of the building on the corner of David Street.

Eight fire engines from across Tayside raced to the scene along with the specialist crews, including a cherry picker unit.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

But the pavement outside the premises was inaccessible to pedestrians for the next three years due to scaffolding protecting the structure of the building.

“It is crazy that it has been closed for four years since the fire,” added Anna, whose mother used to run the takeaway before leasing it out.

“The fire upstairs happened due to an issue with a blanket and then the roof came off.

“Soon afterwards Covid came along, and for the first two years it was hard finding tradesman to come to the shop.

“And since then the whole thing has been dragging on.

“I don’t know why it has taken so long but, fingers crossed, it will be back open by the end of the month.”

Another consequence of the fire was that Fortune Palace had to change the contact number to 01828 629 372.