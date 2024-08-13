Reopening plan revealed for Alyth Chinese takeaway that has been shut for 4+ years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Reopening plan revealed for Alyth Chinese takeaway that has been shut for 4+ years

Fortune Palace has been closed since February 2020, when it was damaged in a fire.

By Stephen Eighteen
Fortune Palace, Airlie Street, Alyth.
Alyth takeaway Fortune Palace is to reopen. Image: DC Thomson

The reopening plan for an Alyth Chinese takeaway has been revealed.

Fortune Palace has been closed since February 2020, when it was damaged in a fire that began in flats above the Airlie Street building.

Now it is set to reopen to please locals who feared they had seen the last of the popular takeaway.

Alyth Chinese takeaway set to reopen this month

But earlier this month a sign appeared in the window saying it would be back open soon.

Anna Tian, whose family are landlords of Fortune Palace, says the meals will still be cooked by tenant and previous chef Ming Chen.

“When we went into the shop lots of people asked when we would be open,” she said.

“We are planning to reopen at the end of the month if all goes to plan.

“We are just waiting for the plumber to finish the work.

“The tenant took over a year before the fire started so he will return and it will be the same as before.

“He has been working part-time as a chef in Dundee while it has been closed.

“It will be the same chefs and the food should be the same quality.”

Airlie Street pavement was closed off for three years

The fire was a major incident in the Perthshire town.

Rescuers spent nearly eight and a half hours tackling the blaze, which caused major structural damage to the upstairs premises, destroying most of the roof of the building on the corner of David Street.

Eight fire engines from across Tayside raced to the scene along with the specialist crews, including a cherry picker unit.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Scaffolding was erected in the aftermath of the fire. Image: DC Thomson

But the pavement outside the premises was inaccessible to pedestrians for the next three years due to scaffolding protecting the structure of the building.

“It is crazy that it has been closed for four years since the fire,” added Anna, whose mother used to run the takeaway before leasing it out.

“The fire upstairs happened due to an issue with a blanket and then the roof came off.

“Soon afterwards Covid came along, and for the first two years it was hard finding tradesman to come to the shop.

“And since then the whole thing has been dragging on.

“I don’t know why it has taken so long but, fingers crossed, it will be back open by the end of the month.”

Another consequence of the fire was that Fortune Palace had to change the contact number to 01828 629 372.

More from Perth & Kinross

The Craigmill Skill Centre is based at Strathmartine. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee disability centre to close with patients moved to Perth
Perth killer Robbie Smullen
Family of Perth stabbing victim fear killer Robbie Smullen will be released on parole…
New county hotel fire 1st year anniversary
Man accused of stealing CCTV cameras from Perth fire tragedy hotel
Cameron's Volvo in Dunkeld Road, Perth
Crews at Perth's Motor Mile after electric car's battery catches fire
4
Cars parked nose-to-tail by the beach in Kenmore
Kenmore hit by parking chaos as sun draws crowds to Perthshire beauty spot
Artist's impression of the proposed community hub in Stanley.
Stanley community hub approved as councillors overturn planners' refusal
An overflowing Dundee recycling point during the bin strikes in 2022. Image: Bryan Copland/DC Thomson
All bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling suspended after fresh pay offer
2
Flood alert for Tayside Fife and Stirling as Perth floodgates closed
Flood alerts issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Perth floodgates closed
The Turret House in Weem, near Aberfeldy.
£600k 'Turret House' with stunning views over Perthshire countryside for sale
Halfords, Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords manager embezzled £90k from company in crooked coupon scam

Conversation