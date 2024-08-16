Perthshire home brewer wins licence to sell excess beer

An Errol home brewer has been given permission to sell all the beer he can’t get through himself.

David Farrell took up brewing as a hobby during lockdown.

And now the computer games programmer is filling up to 80 bottles a month.

This week his pastime stepped up a gear when he was given a licence to sell his beer to locals.

Folk musician David told councillors on Perth and Kinross licensing board: “I have been wanting to start a business called Farrell’s Barrells.

“I started home brewing in lockdown and have been doing it ever since.”

He added: “I cannot drink all the beer that I home brew.

“I have to make about five gallons a batch.”

Errol home brewer keeping it legal

Each batch adds up to about 40 bottles and the eager home brewer makes one or two batches a month at his Errol home.

“It’s not a lot,” David said.

“But it’s far too much for one person to drink. I really just want to share what I have.

“I’m proposing to sell my output locally, slightly more than to just friends.”

The licensing board unanimously agreed to his application.

David – who is also chairman of Errol Village Hall and part of the local folk band Bruach – hopes sales will help to fund his hobby.

He said: “I’m trying to have fun – and legally.”