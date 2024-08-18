Best pictures as Perthshire dog rescue charity celebrates Scrufts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Perthshire dog rescue charity celebrates Scrufts

The PADS fundraiser brought dogs - and humans - in all shapes and sizes to Dunning

Ruby (aged 1, Bichon Frisé) with owners Eunice Phillips, Rhys Phillips and Isabella Phillips from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ruby (aged 1, Bichon Frisé) with owners Eunice Phillips, Rhys Phillips and Isabella Phillips from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay

One of the highlights of the canine calendar set tails wagging in Dunning at the weekend.

Perthshire Abandoned Dogs Society (PADS) held its annual Scrufts dog show in the town’s Rollo Park on Saturday.

PADS dogs paraded in the show ring, alongside hundreds of pedigree chums and cross-breeds, in a series of classes, including ‘dog most like its owner’ and ‘scruffiest dug’.

Other attractions included dog agility, musical entertainment and a host of stalls for dog-lovers and the wider public.

The event is PADS’ biggest annual fundraising gathering.

The charity has rehomed well in excess of 8,000 dogs since 1990.

It relies on donations to continue its rehoming service, and to fund facilities at its kennels at Forteviot.

Here are some of the best pictures from the day.

Scrufts dog show in aid of PADS at Rollo Park in Dunning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Coco (aged 2, Shih-Poo) winner of the Most Like Owner competition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Left is Flick Bennett with Lully (Teacup Chihuahua, aged 9) alongside Debbie Bennett Minnie (Short Haired Chihuahua aged 5) from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Striking heterochromia with this dog during Best Dressed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Finding the treat at the end of the tunnel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lucy McColl (aged 9) with Tali (aged 1, working cocker spaniel) from Dunning. Winner of the Young Handler competition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Melville McKinlay with Mortimer (aged 3, Shih tzu border terrier cross) and Terri McLennan with MacDougall (aged 3, miniature schnauzer) from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Winner of Best Dressed is Nala (aged 4, Cavapoo) from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Julia Mackay with Coco (aged 2, Shih-Poo) winner of the Most Like Owner competition from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Morag Lindsay and her dog during the Most Like Owner competition, where they finished 2nd place. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Some funny costumes during the best dressed event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Winner of Best Dressed is Nala (aged 4, Cavapoo) from Perth with family. Caroline Soutar, her daughter Lauren Soutar and niece Amelia Sneddon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Plenty of dogs and humans enjoying the day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The weather stayed fair for the PADS event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Winner of Best Puppy competition. Charlene Gordon with puppy Beau from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A poodle giving it their best shot. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Donald Murray with Dexter (aged 12, rottweiler cross that Donald got from PADS) from Perth were winners of the Golden Oldie competition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Morag Lindsay and her dog during the Most Like Owner competition, where they finished 2nd place. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

