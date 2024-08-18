Best pictures as Perthshire dog rescue charity celebrates Scrufts

One of the highlights of the canine calendar set tails wagging in Dunning at the weekend.

Perthshire Abandoned Dogs Society (PADS) held its annual Scrufts dog show in the town’s Rollo Park on Saturday.

PADS dogs paraded in the show ring, alongside hundreds of pedigree chums and cross-breeds, in a series of classes, including ‘dog most like its owner’ and ‘scruffiest dug’.

Other attractions included dog agility, musical entertainment and a host of stalls for dog-lovers and the wider public.

The event is PADS’ biggest annual fundraising gathering.

The charity has rehomed well in excess of 8,000 dogs since 1990.

It relies on donations to continue its rehoming service, and to fund facilities at its kennels at Forteviot.

Here are some of the best pictures from the day.