Culprit who dumped garden waste in Carse of Gowrie labelled a ‘scourge on society’

The owner of the items has been urged to come forward.

By Stephen Eighteen
Fly-tipping near Lochton on the C405 two miles north of Abernyte, towards Coupar Angus.
The items were dumped on the Abernyte to Coupar Angus road. Image: Angus Forbes

The culprit who dumped garden waste on a quiet rural road on the edge of the Carse of Gowrie has been labelled a “scourge on society”.

Items including wooden posts, a metal stand and the remnants of a garden shed have been fly-tipped near Lochton on the C405 two miles north of Abernyte, towards Coupar Angus.

Councillor Angus Forbes (Conservative), who represents the Carse of Gowrie, noticed the rubbish on Thursday morning so thinks it was dropped there the previous night.

He has called on the owner of the items to come forward.

Angus Forbes.
Angus Forbes wants the culprit to be identified. Image: Paul Reid.

“The likelihood is that someone has paid a contractor to remove this waste and it has been dumped at the side of the road,” he said.

“It appears to be garden stuff more than household, so a contractor may have decided not to pay for it to be properly disposed of and instead chuck it away.

“If the person who owns it sees these pictures they may be confident it is theirs.

“If they come forward they can tell us who the contractor was who dumped it.”

Carse of Gowrie fly-tipping ‘makes my blood boil’

Mr Forbes’ post on Facebook page Inchture Area Newsletter highlighting the fly-tipping has provoked an angry reaction.

One person wrote: “Have driven past this a few times in the last couple of days and it makes my blood boil.”

Another posted: “Fly tipping is awful in itself, but to tip it on a country road where it could kill someone is the pits.”

Fly-tipping near Lochton on the C405 two miles north of Abernyte, towards Coupar Angus.
Residents have reacted angrily to the fly-tipping. Image: Angus Forbes

“It is a scourge on society,” Mr Forbes added to The Courier.

“It is absolutely awful and is going to cost the public purse money to have it picked up and disposed of.

“Money that could be used for other things.

Perth and Kinross Council will investigate and look for evidence over who owns it.

“I ask for anyone who sees these pictures and says this is theirs to go to the council.”

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland to see if it will also investigate the incident.

Conversation