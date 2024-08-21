Film star Ewan McGregor gets green light to refurbish Perthshire mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Film star Ewan McGregor gets green light to refurbish Perthshire mansion

The council had launched a probe over claims work had been carried out without planning permission.

By Kieran Webster
Ewan McGregor.
Work on Ewan McGregor's mansion has met planning rules. Image: Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock.

Ewan McGregor’s plans to revamp his “yellowing” and “water-damaged” £2 million Perthshire mansion have been approved by the council.

Earlier this year the film star lodged a planning application to renovate areas of his Carse of Gowrie home.

The scheme included a new bedroom suite featuring a large dressing room and ensuite bathroom.

It also included roof repairs and the installation of CCTV cameras at the Star Wars and Trainspotting actor’s house.

The plan was submitted after the council launched a probe over claims work had been taken out at the listed property without planning permission.

Ewan McGregor’s Carse of Gowrie mansion plans approved

According to the delegated report, work on the mansion had met planning rules.

This included “significant” plasterwork repairs in the basement as part of damp-proofing work and upgrades to the heating system.

A new “raised floor deck” has also been installed in one of the bathrooms.

The council ordered CCTV cameras on the south elevation to be colour-matched with the building after appearing “overly visually intrusive”.

Ewan McGregor with some painting equipment.
Ewan McGregor has been renovating his Perthshire mansion. Image: DC Thomson

The report added: “The development constitutes active maintenance of a listed building to address ongoing deterioration.

“The alterations that have been carried out meet requirements to protect the character and interest of the listed building.”

However, in the decision notice, it is stated a building warrant may be needed.

The Courier has chosen not to release the exact location of the home.

Ewam McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi in Star Wars.
McGregor is known for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars. Image: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

McGregor, from Crieff, revealed to Architectural Digest earlier this year that he felt a “pull” to come home since reaching his 50s.

The 53-year-old has been spotted enjoying trips throughout Tayside since his return.

This included an appearance at the Crieff Highland Gathering at the weekend.

Apple TV+ subscribers will have a chance to see inside his mansion in a new show where he will embark on a motorbike ride from Perthshire to England, via Scandinavia.

Listed building planning consent – what are Perth and Kinross Council’s rules?

According to Perth and Kinross Council’s website, listed building consent “is required for any internal or external alteration, extension or demolition of a listed building which would affect its character as a building or structure of architectural or historic interest.”

It added: “It is an offence to carry out works to a listed building without consent and may be subject to enforcement action.”

