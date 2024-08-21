Film star Ewan McGregor gets green light to refurbish Perthshire mansion

Ewan McGregor’s plans to revamp his “yellowing” and “water-damaged” £2 million Perthshire mansion have been approved by the council.

Earlier this year the film star lodged a planning application to renovate areas of his Carse of Gowrie home.

The scheme included a new bedroom suite featuring a large dressing room and ensuite bathroom.

It also included roof repairs and the installation of CCTV cameras at the Star Wars and Trainspotting actor’s house.

The plan was submitted after the council launched a probe over claims work had been taken out at the listed property without planning permission.

According to the delegated report, work on the mansion had met planning rules.

This included “significant” plasterwork repairs in the basement as part of damp-proofing work and upgrades to the heating system.

A new “raised floor deck” has also been installed in one of the bathrooms.

The council ordered CCTV cameras on the south elevation to be colour-matched with the building after appearing “overly visually intrusive”.

The report added: “The development constitutes active maintenance of a listed building to address ongoing deterioration.

“The alterations that have been carried out meet requirements to protect the character and interest of the listed building.”

However, in the decision notice, it is stated a building warrant may be needed.

The Courier has chosen not to release the exact location of the home.

McGregor, from Crieff, revealed to Architectural Digest earlier this year that he felt a “pull” to come home since reaching his 50s.

The 53-year-old has been spotted enjoying trips throughout Tayside since his return.

This included an appearance at the Crieff Highland Gathering at the weekend.

Apple TV+ subscribers will have a chance to see inside his mansion in a new show where he will embark on a motorbike ride from Perthshire to England, via Scandinavia.

Listed building planning consent – what are Perth and Kinross Council’s rules?

According to Perth and Kinross Council’s website, listed building consent “is required for any internal or external alteration, extension or demolition of a listed building which would affect its character as a building or structure of architectural or historic interest.”

It added: “It is an offence to carry out works to a listed building without consent and may be subject to enforcement action.”