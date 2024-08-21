Perth floodgates staying open – but new lighter barriers due by end of year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth floodgates staying open – but new lighter barriers due by end of year

Council bosses were quizzed on their response after parts of Perth were swamped when floodgates were left open last October.

By Morag Lindsay
Council workers closing floodgates beside River Tay in perth
Council bosses are looking at ways to speed up the system for closing Perth's floodgates. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Council bosses have rejected a suggestion that all of the Perth floodgates should be kept closed from October to March.

But they have confirmed they are investing in new lightweight barriers, which should speed up the closure process in an emergency.

Modern devices to replace the existing gates at the promontory and Queens Bridge are expected to be delivered in November.

And two different kinds of lightweight moveable flood barriers have also been purchased.

These can be used at different locations and can also be deployed outside Perth.

And some of the 80 floodgates could be permanently closed to reduce the number of staff needed in an emergency.

Bell's Sports Centre underwater after flooding in October 2023
Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth was wrecked after the South Inch floodgates were left open. Image: Supplied.

The assurances were given during a meeting of Perth and Kinross Council’s climate change and sustainability committee on Wednesday.

Councillors were updated on the lessons learned from last October 7-8, when Perth’s South Inch was swamped after the floodgates were left open.

The wider Perth and Kinross area was also battered by two other major storms which occurred the same month.

Aberfeldy and Invergowrie were among the communities worst affected by the flooding which followed.

Perth floodgates’ closures come at a cost

In addition to the barriers work, councillors were told the systems of warnings and triggers for flooding have been reviewed.

Group of workers in high vis gear moving heavy floodgates parts into place beside River Tay in Perth
Closing the Perth floodgates is a major exercise. Image: Stuart Cowper.

A text messaging system is being set up to warn residents and businesses in the harbour and Friarton area who may be impacted when the floodgates are closed.

And residents are being encouraged to sign up to Sepa’s free Floodline service, which provides live information and advice.

The committee also hailed the work of more than 50 local resilience groups. These have been set up to respond to flooding in their own areas.

But councillor Hugh Anderson questioned why the floodgates have to stay open in the first place.

“Why don’t they shut these floodgates from October to the end of March,” he asked.

“Except for two – the one across the lower bridge and also down at the harbour – which could be left open and closed if there is a dire emergency?”

Group of onlookers watch as the River Tay rises in Perth during flooding in October 2023
Council bosses are reviewing the Perth floodgates procedure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fraser Crofts, the council’s strategic lead for environment and infrastructure, said partial closure is an option.

“One of the things we are looking to bring back later in the year, perhaps as part of the budget process, is consideration of stopping up, or closing off, some of the floodgates throughout the scheme,” he said.

“Clearly there are cost implications attached to that, as well as some amenity issues that we will have to consider in terms of access etc.”

Extreme weather no longer confined to winter

He also warned councillors that the age of the Perth flood defences is likely to become an issue too.

The system was completed in 2001 at a cost of £25 million

Lorry delivering heavy metal flood gates to crew of workers in high vis suits beside River Tay in Perth
The council hopes lighter flood barriers will speed up the process. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It is costing a lot of money to maintain,” he said.

“It is now an aging system – over 20 years old – and we needing to be looking at that, perhaps in a ‘spend to save’ type approach, as well.”

The flooding questions were covered in a wider report on the council’s preparedness for year-round weather events.

Councillors were told climate change is making weather events more frequent and severe.

And that has meant more storms, flooding and drought, in addition to the snow and ice which were traditionally the focus for council activity.

Three workers in yellow high vis gear knee-deep in floodwater in a Perth park
The flooding in Perth last October was some of the worst in recent memory. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A report to committee stated: “We can no longer base our planning on the traditional
seasonal weather patterns.

“We are not just responding to severe weather events in winter, but also summertime.

“And, as we have seen in recent years, there may be a series of weather events in quick succession, meaning that we must recover from each event more rapidly as resources will quickly be needed for the next one.”

