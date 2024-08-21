Perthshire health and social care services facing £8m overspend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire health and social care services facing £8m overspend

The NHS and council-funded partnership will be £8m over-budget if spending continues at this rate

Perth and Kinross Council HQ exterior
The financial pressures were spelled out at a meeting at Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Morag Lindsay

Health and social care chiefs in Perth and Kinross are racing to make savings to fend off an £8 overspend this year.

Costs may have to be trimmed in services such as prescribing and care at home, while non-essential posts go un-filled.

The Perth and Kinross Social Care Partnership has been told to come up with a financial recovery plan by the start of October.

Its chief finance officer Donna Mitchell told a meeting on Wednesday there had been “a substantial increase in unplanned expenditure” in the first three months of the financial year.

The partnership, which oversees services such as out of hours care and care home placements for older people, receives its funding from Perth and Kinross Council and NHS Tayside.

NHS Tayside sign
NHS Tayside part-funds the partnership.

It was given approval to take just over £3m from reserves in order to balance the books for 2024/25.

But figures for the first three months of the financial year show spending is way above what was budgeted for in March.

If it continues at this pace, the partnership will be heading for an overspend of £8 million, not £3m, for the year.

And plugging that gap would swallow up all of the remaining reserves.

Care home placements and out of hours services in focus

The situation was spelled out at a meeting of the Perth and Kinross integration joint board (IJB).

Members were told costs are rising in areas such as prescribing, out of hours services and care at home.

Younger pair of hands holding elderly person's hands
The partnership provides care for the elderly. Image: Shutterstock.

Care home placements for older people, senior medical cover and unfunded in-patient beds also fuelling the financial pressures.

In her report to the board Ms Mitchell said: “It is recognised that it is early in the financial year to provide accurate projections and they are highly likely to change.

“However, all attempts will be made to reduce the projected overspend and a financial recovery plan will be presented to the IJB on October 2.”

She revealed work is already underway to minimise costs.

This includes “vacancy control” on all non-essential posts.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council allocated £8.3m to the partnership this year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bosses are working with services to reduce expenditure on costs other than staff.

And budget recovery plans have been requested from services where overspends are projected.

The organisation says it will also work with partners to “identify opportunities for efficiency and minimise any detrimental consequences”.

Perth and Kinross Partnership challenges mirrored elsewhere

Talks will be held with finance bosses at NHS Tayside and Perth and Kinross Council.

But members were told the issues facing Perth and Kinross are also happening elsewhere as partnerships grapple with the rising costs and changing needs of an aging population.

That includes with its neighbours in Tayside and Fife.

The Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership is made up of representatives from the council, NHS and other community partners.

Its mission is to give people the support they need to live active, healthy and independent lives in their own homes for as long as possible, and to prevent unnecessary stays in hospital or in residential care.

Conversation