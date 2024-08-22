Paula Fummey tributes paid as ‘force of nature’ St Johnstone fan and disability activist dies

Tributes have been paid to well-known St Johnstone fan and disability campaigner Paula Fummey after her death aged 61.

Paula, who grew up in Perth and more recently lived in Glasgow’s Castlemilk, died on Wednesday morning at the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice.

She had her brother, comedian and YouTuber Bruce Fummey, by her side.

Tributes have been flooding in for Paula, who tweeted about her beloved St Johnstone from the account Scarysaint.

Glasgow Disability Alliance (GDA), which Paula was a member of, posted on X: “Very sad to announce that beloved member Paula Fummey died in the early hours at Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice with her adored brother Bruce by her side.

“Paula was a disability activist until the end, fighting for rights.

“She will be much missed by her GDA family.”

Chief executive of GDA, Tressa Burke, also said: “RIP Paula Fummey.

“Disability activist, warrior and human rights defender who fought for rights and justice for disabled people as part of GDA.

“Paula will be sadly missed. GDA sends love and support to her close family and friends.”

Former MP Stewart McDonald called the former Perth High School pupil a “force of nature”.

‘She always sought to help others’

A post on X said: “I’m gutted to learn that Paula Fummey passed away early this morning (Wednesday).

“Paula was a force of nature and such an encouragement to me as a candidate and MP.

“She loved people, singing and crafts. Her life wasn’t without its trials but she always sought to help others and bring the best out in those she met.

“Paula touched so many people with her warmth, generosity and humour – and I will miss her alongside each and every one of them.”

Saints supporter and broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove, who had known Paula for decades, added: “Sad news. Rest in peace, Paula. So many laughs.”