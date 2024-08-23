Readers react as Perth and Kinross Council defends controversial long grass strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react as Perth and Kinross Council defends controversial long grass strategy

The council's rewilding efforts have sparked anger across Perth and Kinross - and its defence of the policy provoked a similar response.

By Morag Lindsay
Long grass among trees next to mown areas at the South Inch park in Perth
Longer grass at the South Inch in Perth. Image: Perth and Kinross Council/Facebook

The Courier put 13 questions to Perth and Kinross Council this week following a torrent of complaints about its rewilding policy.

Residents have been hitting out about long grass and weeds leaving parks and paths inaccessible.

Overgrown roadside verges and cemeteries have also provoked fury in many communities.

Some of the reductions in grass cutting are connected to the council’s three-year Grow Wild trial, which aims to boost biodiversity.

But critics claim it’s simply cost-cutting disguised as rewilding.

And they are angry that they are only being consulted on the changes to their neighbourhoods after they were introduced.

Perth and Kinross defended the approach in its answers to The Courier’s questions.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council is spearheading the rewilding drive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

You can read the responses here.

But was it enough to win over its opponents?

Here’s a sample of Courier readers’ views.

‘Things got into unacceptable state’

Mhaira Guiness spoke for those who think rewilding is an admirable policy in many ways – but ones that’s been poorly executed in Perth and Kinross.

“I wouldn’t mind if some areas were left to grow long grasses. It is very beneficial for insects,” Mhaira said.

“However, this summer has had plenty of dry days during which the council could have attended to banks and verges where motorists need visibility, and well-used footpaths, some of which became completely overgrown with nettles and thistles.

Long grass beside A90 dual carriageway
Tall grass by the A90 between Perth-Dundee this summer. Image: Supplied.

“Bad weather happens, and some places could be left to grow ‘wild’,” added Mhaira.

“But this year things were left to get to an unacceptable state in many areas.”

Where do people fit into Perth and Kinross rewilding plans?

Writer KM commented that the council should be focusing on the environment it provides for people, as well as nature.

“They have found an excuse to ‘save’ money, which will undoubtedly be spent on some other vanity project, by creating this ‘wilding’ policy,” they said.

“It’s clearly unsuitable in city and urban areas, and trying to legitimise it by using the virtue catchall ‘reducing carbon emissions’ is obviously ridiculous.

Map showing area where rewilding trials are taking place, including Perth city, and stretching to Longforgan, Abernethy, Methvan and Bankfoot
The area covered by the current phase of the Grow Wild trials.

“They need to get a grip and start doing their job, which is providing a suitable environment for people to live and grow in.”

Another commenter agreed: “Perth City looks forgotten; so glad my overseas visitors did not come this year.”

‘Money saving… nothing more, nothing less’

Jerry48 wrote: “I would have thought P&K actually had so much wilderness within its boundary already it could surely keep public parks and cemeteries tidy.”

And the council’s argument that  “leaving long grass in parks and greenspaces is common practice across Scotland” was dismissed as “utter, utter nonsense”.

“Having our grass neat and tidy is what differentiated us from much of Europe,” added Jerry48.

One anonymous poster said of the long grass: “It is unsightly and especially on the Dunkeld Road where people are coming into Perth, (perhaps for the first time) to see the overgrown grass is not giving a good impression.

Cars driving past daffodils on Dunkeld Road, Perth, in spring
The Dunkeld Road daffodils offer a cheery welcome to visitors in the spring. Locals are less impressed by the long grass in summer though. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

“Definitely it’s a money saving scheme,” they added. “Nothing more, nothing less.”

And another said it should be up to council tax payers to decide if they want their grass areas left uncut and wild.

“I think you would find the majority of people want areas cut short and tidy,” they added.

“Just something else they have forced on us without opinion.”

Carbon questions for council

Just one commenter came to the defence of Perth and Kinross Council’s rewilding strategy, saying: “They are taking responsibility for the wider environment not just the ‘people’.”

But another had a 14th question for the council.

Perth and Kinross Council HQ exterior
Perth and Kinross Council says it is listening to the public on rewilding. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Could someone who supports this initiative please explain how allowing grass to grow long reduces carbon emissions?” they wrote.

“The vast majority of carbon emissions come from non-electric vehicles and gas boilers. Somehow growing grass long leads to less cars on the road and people using central heating less?

“I’m pretty sure they meant that it increases carbon storage but, if that is the case, could someone please advise how much more carbon is stored in grass that is not cut compared to grass that is cut say once a month?”

