Police identify body of man found in River Tay at Aberfeldy

Police have identified the body of a man found dead in the River Tay at Aberfeldy.

The man was discovered by a member of the public just before 10am on Saturday August 17 near to Wade’s Bridge.

Formal identification is yet to take place and the man’s family have been informed.

His death is not believed to be suspicious.

Detective Sergeant Stan Gilroy said: “We would like to thank the public for assisting with our inquiries whilst we worked to identify this man and notify his family.”