Residents at ‘luxury’ Perth care home served cold food due to low staff numbers

Kincairney House has been told to improve by the Care Inspectorate.

By Kieran Webster
Kincairney House in Perth.
Kincairney House in Perth. Image: Google Street View

A Perth care home where residents are served “cold food” due to low staffing levels has been told to improve.

Kincairney House, in Perth, has been rated “weak” in two areas after an inspection on July 30 and 31.

The Care Inspectorate report also highlighted medication provision issues, but noted staff were “trying their best”.

The home, on Glover Street, cares for up to 80 older residents.

‘Cold food’ served to Kincairney House residents

It is described as “luxury” on its website and features a cinema, self-service cafe and a games room.

The Care Inspectorate report said: “People living in the service and families told us that there were not enough staff.

“They gave examples such as their food being cold when provided to them due to how
busy the staff were.

“A person using the service said ‘that it takes forever to get an answer when you press
the buzzer’.

The Care Inspectorate building at Compass House in Dundee.
The Care Inspectorate building at Compass House in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

“This meant people experienced a delay in accessing the support they needed for personal care.”

Low staff numbers also “has the potential to have a significant negative impact on people’s experiences”.

Medication concerns at Perth care home

Inspectors also voiced fears regarding the issuing of medication at the home.

Gaps were found in residents’ administration records, meaning some may not have received their prescribed medication.

Fears were also raised that complaints were not always addressed quickly enough.

The report noted that training had improved since the previous inspection and that staff “appeared to be trying their best to meet the needs of people who lived in the service”.

Morar Living, who operates the home, has been contacted for comment.

The Courier has created a tracker that makes it easier to compare and analyse care home performance in Perth and Kinross with local authorities in Scotland. 

You can access all of the data HERE.

Conversation