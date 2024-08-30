Great Escape hero from Auchterarder finally recognised in home town – 80 years after wartime execution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great Escape hero from Auchterarder finally recognised in home town – 80 years after wartime execution

Pilot Sandy Gunn is finally being recognised in his home town, 80 years after he was shot dead for his role in the real-life Great Escape.

By Morag Lindsay
Sandy Gunn leaning over Spitfire aircraft
Auchterarder Great Escape hero Sandy Gunn leaning on his Spitfire.

Auchterarder’s ‘forgotten’ Great Escape hero is finally being recognised with a memorial and a flypast in his home town.

Spitfire pilot Sandy Gunn was shot dead in 1944 after tunnelling out of the infamous Stalag Luft III prisoner-of-war camp.

The episode inspired the classic war movie The Great Escape, starring Steve McQueen.

But there has never been a memorial to Sandy in Auchterarder – until now.

Volunteers are putting the finishing touches to a new garden of remembrance.

Black and white portrait of Sandy Gunn in RAF uniform
Sandy Gunn is being remembered in Auchterarder. Image: The Gunn family.

The area, across from the police station on the High Street, will feature a bench in the shape of a Spitfire wing and information boards telling the story of Sandy’s heroics.

And Auchterarder residents are being treated to a flypast over his home town next Friday.

Organisers have been promised a Lancaster bomber.

But there’s a chance the RAF will be able to send a Spitfire, much like the ones Sandy would have flown before his death, aged 24.

Wartime photo of Spitfire airplane on runway at Wick with two airmen running alongside
Sandy Gunn’s Spitfire AA810 at RAF Wick. Image: Wick Development Trust.

Dr James Grant, who has spearheaded the remembrance effort, hopes residents will look to the skies and remember Sandy and all the local men who sacrificed their lives in wartime.

“People will be able to see it from miles around,” he said.

“Hopefully they will be able to watch it from their gardens and think about what it means.”

Sandy Gunn’s life took him from Auchterarder to Poland

Sandy Gunn was the son of an Auchterarder doctor.

He joined the RAF in 1940, and was selected for the Photo Reconnaissance Unit, where he learned to fly Spitfires.

Black and white photo of Sandy Gun in RAF uniform leaning against door and smoking pipe
Auchterarder Spitfire pilot Sandy Gunn. Image: The Gunn family.

Much of his flying involved dangerous long-range missions photographing German naval units along the Norwegian coast and in the North Atlantic.

But on March 5 1942, on a mission to photograph the German battleship Tirpitz, his plane was shot down over Norway.

Sandy became a prisoner of war and was transported to Stalag Luft III, a notorious Luftwaffe-run camp in Poland.

It was the scene of two break-outs, most notably the now famous Great Escape in March 1944.

Actor Steve McQueen on motorbike in scene from the film The Great Escape
Steve McQueen in the big screen version of The Great Escape. Image: Mirisch/United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sandy helped to dig the tunnels through which he and 75 other prisoners fled in the dead of night.

However, he was re-captured after 36 hours on the run and handed over to the Gestapo.

And in April 6 1944, he was taken from his prison cell and executed.

His Spitfire was discovered nearly 75 years later, in a peat bog on a remote mountainside near Surnadal in Norway.

Black and white photo of Sandy Gunn and fellow prisoners standing in RAF uniforms at door to their hut in Stalag Luft III
Sandy Gunn, back right, with fellow prisoners outside Hut 122 in Stalag Luft III. Image: The Gunn family.

Campaigners have been trying to restore it as a memorial to all those who served in the photo reconnaissance units.

But Sandy’s name had been largely overlooked in Auchterarder until a local resident collared Dr Grant on the street and asked the former GP why there wasn’t a memorial to this hometown hero.

The seed was sown and a plan was hatched.

Garden close to Sandy Gunn’s childhood home in Auchterarder

The memorial garden has been two years in the making in a project led by Auchterarder Rotary Club.

Organisers have raised around £60,000 in donations and poured blood, sweat and tears into getting it to this point.

Sandy Gunn garden under constriction, with seated area for bench and plants and trees beyond
The Sandy Gunn garden in Auchterarder is nearing completion. Image: DC Thomson.
Sandy Gunn garden in Auchterarder, trees and shrubs in foreground and walled area where bench will go behind
Planting is complete and now the bench and information boards will follow. Image: DC Thomson.

Trees and shrubs have been planted on a plot across from the town’s police station, very close to Sandy’s childhood home.

A wall behind it has been painted sky blue.

And the team are now awaiting the arrival of the final components for their Spitfire wing bench.

Sandy Gunn, right, with a fellow serviceman. Image: The Gunn family.

Dr Grant says it’s pleasing to think that this is where Sandy would have played as a boy.

And now it’s where residents and visitors will sit and remember the local lad who flew into the history books.

“I think people will come from all over to see the Spitfire memorial bench,” he said.

“It will look like nothing else, and it will possibly be the last such memorial to be built in this country.

“It’s going to put Auchterarder on the map.”

Next Friday’s flypast is expected to take place around 6.50-7pm.

It will be followed by a screening of The Great Escape in the Aytoun Hall, Auchterarder.

